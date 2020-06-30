Democrat voters have chosen their candidate to face the Republican nominee the District 7 state Senate race in November.
Jerry Donathan, of Donathan Road in rural McAlester, garnered 5,125 votes districtwide for 64.73% of the total ballots cast, while Cathy Zukosky Thornton, of South Bache Road, Hartshorne, had 2,792 votes, for 35.27%.
For now, Donathan will have to wait until the Aug. 25 GOP Primary Runoff Election between District 7 State Sen. Larry Boggs, R-Red Oak, and Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain, to see who his opponent will be in the November 3 General Election for the District 7 post.
What will be Donathan's first priority if he wins in November?
"Public education, jobs and health acre, and speaking up for the farmers and ranchers," Donathan said. "And we need to work with local government, tribal government and tribal businesses to try and get state funding back here. That's what we need to do."
What's his message to voters?
"Your support and dedication is very much appreciated. In Oklahoma City, I will try to look out for the interests of everyone, Independent, Republican or Democrat," Donathan said.
"We've got to work together to get Southeast Oklahoma recognized," he said. "We need to focus not so much on what's going on the East Coast and West Coast."
Donathan added that work is needed on infrastructure and transportation.
He said if he wins in November, he may set up an office in McAlester to meet with constituents on the first Saturday each month.
Donathan said he's also considering setting up offices in Wilburton and Stigler to meet with constituents on the second and third Saturday of each month in those cities, and he is also considering setting up another office to meet with constituents in other parts of the district, which includes portions of Hughes and Okfuskee counties.
"These are things I've been thinking about, trying to bring our government back to the people," Donathan said.
