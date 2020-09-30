Amber Suter says there's a reason for the purple going up in displays along Carl Albert Parkway, inside the Pittsburg County Courthouse and at other sites.
Purple is used to symbolize domestic violence awareness in October. The hope is that people will become aware of domestic violence when they ask about the color.
"Maybe a victim will see it and reach out," said Suter, who is the Victim Witness coordinator for District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan's office.
It's not just for victims, though. Others may also be aware of ongoing domestic violence, said Suter. Maybe someone told a friend or even an acquaintance. Maybe a child will say something to a teacher.
"Someone needs to speak out," Suter said.
While Suter and other members of the district attorney's staff worked on displays on the first and second floors of the Pittsburg County Courthouse, members of the DA's office and the city of McAlester Parks Department placed displays in the center median of Carl Albert Parkway across the street from the courthouse.
City of McAlester Parks Supervisor Sherman Miller brought along s wooden depiction of a purple ribbon standing several feet high. Miller and Parks Department Grounds Keep Cody Conner were also placing purple electric lights on the median as part of the display, with District Attorney's Advocate | Witness Coordinator Kim Zachary also on the scene.
The display on the Carl Albert Parkway median includes three purple flags along with a white one — showing that one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
Miller said the city workers were glad to help.
"We did the autism awareness project in April," Miller said. "We decided to do some ribbons and help the DA's office set them up," he said of the Domestic Violence Awareness Month project. Zachary, helping with the light display, said the city's assistance is appreciated.
Displays to help highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month were set up at several other sites, including the Carl Albert Parkway and Sixth Street intersection.
DA staff members have also set up a poster display, accompanied by life-size, wooden silhouettes, painted orange to represent adult female and male domestic violence victims. A third, smaller silhouette, represents children. Behind the silhouettes, a huge poster with purple lettering reads "Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence." It's filled with information regarding domestic violence, including a statement that one in seven males experience severe physical violence in their lifetime.
The poster also includes names and contact information for agencies and other organizations offering help to victims.
On the first floor of the courthouse, Suter and DA's Victim Services Advocate Kaylee Brown, were busy Wednesday decorating a tree with purple lights and other decorations to increase domestic violence awareness.
"We're trying to get bigger," Suter said. "Hopefully, next year, we'll also have a display on the third floor."
Suter said the Community Coordinated Response Team, which consists of multiple agencies and organizations, can help domestic violence victims in a variety of ways.
Community Coordinated Response Team members include:
• The District 18 District Attorney’s Office Prosecutors and Victims Unit
• KiBois Women’s Shelter
• McAlester Police Department
• Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office
• Department of Human Services
• Massey’s Counseling
• Probation and Parole
• Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
• McAlester Regional Health Center
• CREOKS
• KidzChoice
• Shared Blessings
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
