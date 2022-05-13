Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to gift Pittsburg County kids with books

Imagine this: Every child in McAlester and throughout Pittsburg County, from birth to the age of 5, can get a new, free book of their own.
Not only that, once they're signed up from the program they can qualify to get a new book every month until they exit the program after their fifth year.
It's not an impossible dream. It's one that's on its way to becoming a reality thanks to a couple of local residents, the Friends of the McAlester Public Library, MPL and Dolly Parton.
Called the Imagination Library of Pittsburg County, it's taking flight as part of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the renowned singer-songwriter's goal of inspiring a love of books and reading in all children from a very young age. It's designed to put "books into the hands and hearts of children from around the world."
Parton's Imagination Library partners with local groups or organizations to partner for the program.
The concept caught the imagination of local resident Caroline Russell, who soon got in touch with her friend Robin Woodley in hopes they could bring such a program to McAlester. They soon expanded their goal to include the entirety of Pittsburg County.
Through the program, children can receive a book personalized with their name that will be mailed directly to their home, in the hopes of encouraging families to enjoy their books together.
While Russell and Woodley were fired up about the possibilities, they needed to partner with a nonprofit group.
Russell, who said she has three children under the age of 3, said ever since she'd heard about the program, she wanted to get involved.
"I kept checking on availability," she said. Then, "I had a light-bulb moment."
Russell got in touch with a regional director of the Imagination Library. "She told me we needed to be under a 501 (c) (3)," said Russell.
She already had an idea who she wanted to ask to help with the program — Friends of the Library Treasurer David Beall.
"I had heard great things about David," Russell said.
Woodley said she and Russell worked together on another project several years ago. Woodley was already familiar with the Imagination Library. Her son, Chase Woodley, lives in Washington D.C., and his 2 year-old son had already received some books through it. Woodley also knew Beall and they arranged a meeting.
"We set up a meeting with the Friends of the Library and got to working on it," Woodley said.
Beall and the Friends of the Library Board members were impressed with Russell's and Woodley's presentation.
"We approved it on the spot," Beall said.
Children are signed up for the program through their parents or caregivers.
"We had 410 registered children and as of this morning we've added another hundred," Woodley said earlier this week.
The latest federal Census shows 2,616 children in that age bracket in Pittsburg County, she said, so the group is already on its way to signing up a significant portion of that population.
"We think that first round of books will come in June," Woodley said. If there are multiple children in a home, they will each receive a book geared to their age. Also, the books will arrive at a different date, so there should definitely be a sense of anticipation, she said.
The first book received by a child entering the program is "The Little Engine That Could," Woodley said. The last one as they exit the program is "Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!"
"This is a way to make a meaningful impact," Russell said. "It's not income-based. Every child has the same opportunity."
Signing up is a simple process and can be done either online or through regular mail.
To sign up online, go to imaginationlibrary.com. It will ask for your ZIP code, she said, to determine eligibility. Russell and Woodley said all of the ZIP codes in Pittsburg County should be approved for registration to participate.
Registration forms can also be picked up and returned at the McAlester Public Library. For those who would prefer to sign up online but do not have internet access, the library has offered to make its available.
MPL Manager Heath Stanfield said the library is glad to be involved.
"One can't over estimate early literacy — it's a game changer," he said.
Even though it's not a Southern Oklahoma Library System program, it lines up with the library's values of providing access to information and understanding the importance of early childhood literacy, Stanfield said.
"Our librarians are trained on how to sign people up on the website or to give them a physical form," he said. A special box is set up at the library for the forms and Friends of the Library will pick up those forms a couple of times a week, he said.
"We excited about it," said Stanfield. "The library doesn't get anything out of it. We want books in kids' hands — and it can change a community."
While the Dolly Parton Imagination Foundation is picking up much of the costs, it's not designed to absorb them all without some help.
"We are dependent on community donations," Woodley said. "It will take a village with this many books." Some generous donations have already been made, and plans are underway to expand the way donations can be made.
"We hope to have lots of entry points," Woodley said. However, they do not want parents or other caregivers to feel they must make a donation for their child to participate in the program. "We won't ever ask a parent for a donation," she said.
Cost of participation is an average of $25 per child. The Oklahoma State Department of Eduction recently announced it is getting involved with the program statewide by paying half that cost, at $12.50. That will help by reducing the amount that needs to be raised locally, also $12.50, to reach the $25 total.
Beall said anyone who wants to help can send a check payable to: Friends of the Library; Attn: Dolly Parton Imagination Library; 401 N. Second St.; McAlester, OK; 74501.He said 100% of the donation will go to the project.
"It's a fantastic program," Beall said. "Friends of the Library are glad to be involved."
