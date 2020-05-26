DOJ awards two COVID-19 grants to sheriff's office

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has landed two COVID-19-related grants totaling $50,326 from the U.S. Department of Justice.
One will go to help protect jailers, dispatchers and inmates inside the Pittsburg County Jail.
The other is to help law enforcement officers when they're in the field, said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.
Both are Department of Justice COVID-19 Response and Prevention Grants.
A $39,724 grant to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office will be partially used to help replenish personal protective equipment for deputies — while a portion of it will go for 20 new iPads, Morris said.
That's enough to get a new iPad for all 17 sheriff's deputies, as well as one for Undersheriff Frankie McClendon, Chief of Security Loyd London and himself, Morris said. Other portions of the grant will be used to obtain items such as protective masks and gloves for deputies, he said.
Morris said the iPads will be helpful.
"We thought that would be good idea," he said. The sheriff said the iPads will enable deputies to write and file reports from the field, as opposed to having to go to the sheriff's office every time a new report needs to be written or filed.
"That will keep them from having to go back to the office," Morris said. That will cut down on interaction, he said.
The other DOJ COVID-19 Response and Prevention Grant of $10,602 is for the Pittsburg County Jail.
"It's for personal protective equipment for jailers, dispatchers and inmates," Morris said. It can be used for protective equipment for things such as masks, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer — whatever is needed, he said.
"That will replace a bunch we've had to use," said Morris.
Asked by the News-Capital if there have been any confirmed COVID-19 positive tests at the Pittsburg County Jail, either among inmates or sheriff's personnel Morris said "No; we've been very fortunate."
Morris said county deputies will continue to use laptops that were donated to them by CenterPoint Energy. He said the laptops work well for use in the officers' vehicles and as a locator, but he noted an iPads has its advantage.
"You can carry it with you," said Morris.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/ District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman in a unanimous vote during Monday action at the commissioners' office for commissioners to approve the DOJ's awarding the grants.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestrnes.com.
