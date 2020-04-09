Doing her part: Stuart woman makes more than 1,000 masks amid outbreak

Homemade masks of various colors sealed in individual plastic bags are clipped to the chain link fence in front of Ronda Talley’s house.
Talley estimated she’s made more than 1,000 masks for anyone that needs them during the global coronavirus pandemic because she wants to do her part in helping prevent community spread.
“It’s something I can do,” Talley said. “I can’t do anything else to help, but I can do that.”
The retired printer who lives in Stuart said she is a longtime art-and-crafter so the project just made sense for her.
Talley said materials to make the masks were originally available to order online, but she soon needed to rely on donations from Komar Distribution Services and Prairie Notions in Allen to continue helping the community.
She made 285 masks for McAlester Regional Health Center — and soon afterward began receiving requests from others.
“I’ve made them for the fire department EMTs, nursing homes; I took some to Hope House in McAlester,” Talley said.
She helped a family member make about 100 for a truck driver’s association, and completed orders of 25-50 masks for people in the community.
“But it got to be where I didn’t need to be out and about that much so I was trying to figure out a way that I could keep making them and distribute them,” Talley said. “And I thought ‘well, I have a fence, so I’ll just hang them on the fence so people can grab them and go.’”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,500 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths statewide as of April 8.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises use of simple cloth face coverings to slow community spread.
Individuals who don’t show signs of COVID-19 can transmit it to others before showing symptoms, according to the CDC. State and federal guidelines to prevent community spread are to maintain 6-feet social distancing, wash hands and clean highly touched surfaces, and now to wear simple face covers.
As confirmed cases continue to rise statewide, hospitals have asked for help making masks for non-clinical use as a precautionary measure.
Jeanne LeFlore, the volunteer services manager at McAlester Regional Health Center, previously told the News-Capital she posted a call for help making masks on Facebook to a swift, positive response from the community.
Talley is a Stuart High School graduate; her children went to school in Stuart, and she loves her community.
She said anyone can find a way to help prevent community spread of the coronavirus — even if it’s just taking a mask from her fence.
“If they take one, all that I ask is that they wear it,” Talley said.
