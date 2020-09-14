The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is reporting two inmates are positive with COVID-19 at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, with 372 in quarantine.
ODOC is also reporting two inmates have recovered from the disease. ODOC states symptomatic inmates are considered recovered after medical staff monitors for 10 days and the inmate becomes asymptomatic and/or repeats negative testing results. If the inmate is asymptomatic with a positive test, then 10 days have passed since the test and/or repeat negative testing results.
Another 33 inmates at JBCC are in isolation, with two staff members currently testing positive for COVID-19 and another two marked as recovered.
Oklahoma State Penitentiary is reporting no inmates have ever tested positive for the virus since testing began, with 28 inmates in quarantine.
According to ODOC, 25 of the inmates are under a 14-day precautionary quarantine due to leaving the facility, such as escapees, GPS failures, returns from court hearings, and pending medical procedures.
Two OSP staff members are currently testing positive for COVID-19 with another two recovered, ODOC states.
ODOC reports 662 active inmate cases of COVID-19 statewide with a cumulative total of 1,987 inmates with two inmate deaths “possibly related” to COVID-19.
The agency states 11,764 tests have been conducted with 395 pending and 9,382 negative tests as of Sept. 14.
