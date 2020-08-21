Dump trucks hauled load-after-load of asphalt to Hartshorne this week for an asphalt overlay on one of the city's main arterial roads.
The section of road extends several blocks north from the traffic signal at Ninth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue all the way to Cherokee Avenue. It's the route many take to reach North Ward Elementary School and the Butler/Jennings Field, where the Miners' football games are played.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers is providing the material, equipment and workers as part of an ongoing project to rebuild roads that are on major routes leading to schools in his district.
He conferred with District 1 workers Brad Spears and Steve Suter on Thursday while more loads of asphalt were headed to Hartshorne. Work crews began laying down three inches of asphalt as soon as the new loads of asphalt arrived.
"When you put this much asphalt down, I'm hoping this will last for eight years," Rogers said, noting there's a lot of traffic on that particular city street.
County workers lay asphalt for the first phase of the Ninth Street project on Wednesday, setting down three inches of asphalt from the railroad tracks to Cherokee Avenue.
District 1 Foreman Wade Mathis said 280 tons of asphalt were used on both lanes from the railroad tracks to Cherokee Avenue on Wednesday for the first phase of the project, which totals 560 tons.
Rogers said he plans to start work on another heavily-traveled Hartshorne street, probably in a couple of weeks.
"We're going to overlay Twelfth Street," Rogers said. Plans call for a three-inch overlay to extend north from Pennsylvania Avenue, which is what U.S. Highway 270 is called as it goes through Hartshorne, to where it connects with the county road that heads toward Adamson.
Plans also call for several side streets on the east and west sides of North Twelfth Street to be chip-sealed, which typically means a layer of asphalt is placed on the street, covered with chips, usually small pieces of gravel or other aggregate, and then rolled to seal the chips.
Rogers plans to continue to redoing selected roads in towns and cities throughout District 1.
"We've been trying to do all the school roads throughout my district," Rogers said.
He said District 1 redid streets in Canadian in 2018, and streets in Quinton and Haileyville in 2019.
"We're trying to share our tax dollars," said Rogers.
Contact james Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.