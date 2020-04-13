Administrators thanked teachers and students during a virtual McAlester school board meeting for working through the pandemic-induced transition to a distance learning model.
Oklahoma’s state school board in March ordered schools to close buildings for the rest of the academic year and implement distance learning amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said during Monday’s special school board meeting held online that the district’s teachers are facing the challenges after one week o the transition.
“This is not what the teachers went to school for, this is not what they learned,” Hughes said. “We’ve kind of forced on them a different way of presenting a lesson, a different way of doing things and it’s amazing to watch some of the videos, to watch some of the things that they’re doing and how they care.”
MPS Assistant Superintendent Don Wise provided numbers on how many instructional packets were delivered to students during the district’s first week of the hybrid learning model — and how many students at each campus transitioned online.
He said the high school delivered 114 packets and held 39 Google Meets that included 888 students participating in the video conference sessions. Wise added that the number of participants included overlap from students who had multiple classes using the technology. He said 176 high school students also participated on Google Voice if they weren’t able to connect through Google Meet.
Puterbaugh Middle School delivered 76 packets out of 453 students, Wise said. He said the campus had 148 students learning online for seventh grade and 159 eighth-graders learning online.
Wise said Parker Intermediate Center had 100 online packets, 146 Google Meets and 110 Google Voice meetings for fifth grade, 119 Google Meets and 121 Google Voice meetings for sixth grade.
Edmond Doyle Elementary delivered 104 packets out of 185 students, hosting 36 Google Meets with 196 total students participating, Wise said.
Emerson Elementary delivered 137 packets and averages 92 students on its virtual meetings, he said.
Wise said Will Rogers Elementary “has done fantastic” with 127 google meets, 562 students participating, and looking to move 25-30 more students online by next week.
William Gay Early Childhood Center delivered 200 packets and has 110 daily participants online, Wise said.
Jefferson Early Childhood Center delivered 155 packets and averages 50 daily participants with 250 total students, Wise said.
But Wise acknowledged issues throughout the process — with “the biggest problem that we’ve had so far as far as delivery of packets is really either knowing where the neighborhoods are or finding the addresses,” Wise said.
Wise said the district first considered connectivity issues for students and teachers across the district could not access the internet or devices.
He said the district is using both online and packets for students, but said plans are to get more than 95% of students online.
Wise said the district sent devices to 170 high school seniors, 155 juniors, and 120 sophomores, plus 80 computers to Puterbaugh and 50 more on the way.
He said the district will work on getting more devices to Parker and the elementary schools by next week — but urged parents and guardians to work through any challenges to ensure the technology is usable in the future.
“If we have to do this again, if this outbreak occurs again or something else happens like weather outbreaks and we need to use this, we want everyone online with us,” Wise said.
Wise said some teachers and students also faced a learning curve with the online platforms.
He said the district also assigned an internet hotspot to eight teachers who needed one and additional hotspots will be obtained as quickly as possible if more teachers need them.
Wise commended teachers for their transition to distance learning near the end of the school year
“The teachers are doing a fantastic job and they should be commended for switching to this new mode so quickly,” Wise said. “They are really an outstanding bunch.”
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
