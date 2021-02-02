City of McAlester staff approved six more building permits for the Shops at McAlester project — and the approved permits have been picked up by the developer working on the project.
"They picked up their permits for their shell buildings," said city of McAlester Community Development Director Jayme Clifton.
They include building permits to construct shell buildings to house T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Burkes Outlet, Rack Room Shoes and two more permits for what are designed to be multi-tenant buildings, Clifton said.
"We're still excited about it coming in," Clifton said. "Everything is moving forward and progressing."
Cost of the six shell building permit fees totaled $30,401, said Clifton.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said a company representative of Burk Collins and Company, developer of the project, stopped by his office Tuesday.
Ridenour said the building permit process is a two-tiered process, which first requires a building permit for construction of the shell buildings, then an interior building permit for the inside.
"He dropped off the interior building permit for Ross," Ridenour said. As the developer gets the final designs for the interior of the other stores, Ridenour expects to see interior building permit applications for the other shell buildings as well.
Plans call for the proposed highway retail center to be constructed in a lot along the east side of U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester, and the Fourteenth Street intersection.
Clifton said square footage approved by the city of McAlester in the shell building permits for the stores, with their addresses, include:
• T.J. Maxx, 1120 Tanglewood Dr. — 21,000 square feet.
• Burkes Outlet, 1114 Tanglewood Dr. — 18,000 square feet.
• Ross Dress for Less, 1206 Tanglewood Dr. — 18,000 square feet.
• Rack Room Shoes, 1208 Tanglewood Dr. — 5,500 square feet.
• Multiple tenants, 1321-1325 Tanglewood Dr. — 5,200 square feet.
• Multiple tenants, Tanglewood Drive, 12,302 square feet.
Those are in addition to the building permit the city has already issued for Hobby Lobby. The Hobby Lobby building permit is for 55,064 square feet, with an estimated construction cost of $2,915,000.
"It's still proceeding as planned," Ridenour said Tuesday of the Shops at McAlester highway retail center. In regard to the new building permits, Ridenour said "It shows the project continues to move forward."
Part of the service road on the east side of the highway has already been taken out by the developer, from Tanglewood Drive to near the Steak 'n Shake Restaurant. Plans call for the developer to construct a new road that leads into the shopping center and end up on Tanglewood.
Most of the buildings are projected to be completed by February 2022, although some could be finished sooner.
Plans for the Shops at McAlester highway retail center resulted from a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, agreement between collins, the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County.
Through the TIF agreement, Collins agreed to pay upfront for a ll construction costs, including construction of a new traffic signal at the Fourteenth Street intersection and construction of the new sections or roadway connecting to Tanglewood Drive.
Both the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County agreed to let Collins collect the city's and county's portions of sales tax revenues from the new highway retail center, for five years or until he collected $5.5 million, whichever occurs first.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
