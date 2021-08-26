Shops at McAlester developer Burk Collins says several more stores and restaurants have agreed to locate at the retail shopping center.
"We just signed Old Navy," Collins said, of the popular line of stores which offers clothing and accessories for children, teens, men and women of all ages.
On the restaurant side, Collins said he also has agreements with Chick-fil-A, Burger King and Starbucks Coffee to locate in the new shopping center.
Collins said he's also signed agreements with Ollie's Bargain Outlet as well as Five and Below to locate in the Shops at McAlester retail shopping center currently under construction near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester.
Jiffy Lube has also signed to locate in the center, Collins said.
"Our leases have gone much faster than we anticipated," Collins said. He said while a limited space it still available, the shopping center is nearly 100% full.
Collins said Hobby Lobby is set to begin construction on its building in September. Hobby Lobby has already obtained building permits from the city of McAlester, with plans calling for the company to construct its own building at the site.
"They'll knock that out pretty fast," Collins said. He said Hobby Lobby prefers to build its own stores. "They will build it and we will pay them for it," he said.
Everything is going on schedule, with the turnover to major stores at the retail shopping center set for Feb. 14, 2022.
Meanwhile, work continues on stores to house T.J. Maxx, Burke's Outlet and several others, built by Embree Construction Group through the tilt-up construction process — a procedure in which concrete walls are poured on the ground and then later lifted in and set in place by a crane.
Other stores Collins previously said are scheduled for the shopping center included Marshalls department store and, FFO, which is now part of American Freight, and others.
A Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County commissioners, calls for Burk Collins and Company to develop and construct the shopping center. Through the TIF agreement, Collins has the right to collect the city's and county's portions of sales tax revenue from the Shops at McAlester shopping center for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Although the five-year countdown for the tax collections had originally been set to begin with the sale of the first item at the first store to open at the site, Collins told city officials in 2020 some of the stores with longterm leases moved their turnover dates to Feb. 14, 2022, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even so, there remained a possibility some of the smaller stores or restaurants might open sooner.
Collins said at the time since the major shopping center tenants had moved back their turnover dates to February, his ability to collect the tax money within the originally -projected five-year period would be affected. As a result, Collins sought the 24-month extension to the projected opening date of Feb. 14, 2022.
Collins spoke of the city of McAlester's support for the project.
"The city has been really helpful in this deal," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
