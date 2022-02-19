December Student of the Month: Wilburton's Emma Lawson

Name: Emma Lawson
School: Wilburton
Age: 17
Family: Scott Stacy, Natalie Stacy, Clayton Lawson(19), James Stacy(8), and the late E.C Lawson
Hobbies: I enjoy singing in my free time. I sing at church on Sundays, I also sing the national anthem at basketball games. In the summertime I enjoy being outside and spending time with my friends and family.
Where do you want to go to college and why? I want to go to the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. Going to UCO will be a great experience because Edmond is a lot bigger than Wilburton and I will be able to spread my wings.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received? I have accomplished six years of All-District choir, five years of All-State choir, two years of Honor Show choir. These are my biggest achievements. I have not received any scholarships officially. I am a finalist for the Hagan Scholarship.
What drives you to succeed? My biggest motivation is my father. He passed away when I was young. I have strived to be positive and successful in order to make him proud. My mother and her overcoming of my father’s premature death pushes me to succeed as well.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why? I have been my biggest critic with school work. My family has encouraged me to do well in school, but I have pushed myself to the next level of having straight A’s throughout high school, and I will continue to strive for those grades.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community? I am involved in 4-H, and I have been in this organization since I was 6 years old. With 4-H I have done many different things with the community such as planting flowers in front of local businesses. I am also part of the Calvary Baptist Church youth group.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education? Many of my extracurricular activities center around performing. I enjoy being in front of others and entertaining them. I like to make others happy. Participation in these activities requires me to do well in my classes, so it serves as extra motivation.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals? I am attending college three hours from home. A new car would help with this drive. I have a younger brother still at home. I won’t want to miss any of his activities, so I will drive home frequently. Most of my friends are also attending college away from our hometown, and a new vehicle will help me visit them whenever possible and support their college dreams.
