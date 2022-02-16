December Student of the Month: Stuart's Matteo Chavarria

Name: Matteo E. Chavarria
Age: 17
School: Stuart
Hobbies: In my free time, I like to hang out with my friends; I enjoy going on car rides and seeing new places. I also like to spend time at home with my family and animals.
Where do you want to go to college and why?
Upon graduating from Stuart high school I plan on attending Eastern State College. I will be going into the Nursing program and obtaining my RN. I want to further my education with a bachelor’s degree and go on to become a Nurse Practitioner at the University of Oklahoma.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
National Tech Society, National Honors Society, Oklahoma Honors Society, Academic Team, Superintendent Honor Roll, Vice President of the Stuart FFA, Outstanding student at Kiamichi Technology School, Gold-Star Ambassador, Salutatorian from my graduating class.
What drives you to succeed?
The word success has always been a scary word to comprehend. I would say my family and friends drive me to succeed, with their support and encouragement pushes me to continue to do my very best and accomplish my dreams.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My grandma inspires me to excel at school because ever since I was little she always informed me that I can change the world. As I continue to work hard and stay dedicated, she is always there to be my number one supporter.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I have been a part of multiple community projects some include, the Food Bank Act and giving meals to the ones in need. I have had the opportunity to be part of nursing home fundraisers, Readers, and Leaders projects and have spent countless hours participating in toy drives. I love giving back to others, being the reason someone smiles is always a great feeling.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I love to be involved in extracurricular activities, my biggest and most achieving is the Stuart FFA. I like to get involved and make an impact on others, and this outstanding organization is a great way to start.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
Being able to get a new car would be amazing, going to school, being enrolled in college classes, and working a part-time job is sometimes overwhelming. I am always planning ahead, and getting a new car would be one less thing to worry about moving forward in my educational plans.
