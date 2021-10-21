Deanna Coxsey 'never felt alone' in cancer battle

When Deanna Coxsey learned she had a breast cancer diagnosis last last year, she faced a double challenge.
Getting treatment for the illness during the COVID-19 pandemic, meant she would have to undergo some of the treatments and procedures without having any family members or friends present.
Scheduled for an initial appointment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, Coxsey soon learned no one could be with her.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coxsey was told no one could accompany her inside the facility. That included her husband, Phillip Coxsey, and other family members. Deanna Coxsey made the decision they should stay at home, rather than having to go to Texas and stay in a hotel, where they would be unable to see her anyway.
That meant she made the long drive to Houston by herself. Unfamiliar with the city, she had to use a GPS to find the medical center.
"I went on January 18," Coxsey said. "I spent a week there and each day at MD Anderson, they kept finding tumors.
"The first one was cancer, but the others were benign," she said. "The week I spent at MD Anderson, they found it all." Some could not have been detected without an MRI, she said.
Coxsey had to make some quick decisions, including one to get the COVID-19 vaccination, especially since she was going to be spending a lot of time in medical facilities and also because her immune system would be compromised by chemotherapy treatments.
"I got vaccinated on March 3 or 4, and I started chemotherapy on March 9," she said. What about those who claim chemotherapy will kill viruses? Cosey said they are mistaken.
"It doesn't kill the average cold," she said. "It brings on a whole new set of physical and mental health issues. They tell you it can bring on night sweats and body aches." However, she felt relieved that she did not have to have an IV placed in her body during every procedure.
"I was blessed to have a port," she said.
She is undergoing her current treatments at the McAlester Cancer Center, where she said her oncologist is Dr. Ali Moussa, of Cancer Care Associates, on the grounds of the McAlester Regional Health Center.
Chemotherapy is not always a quick in-and-out.
"My first treatment lasted about seven hours," she said. Coxsey said she and others undergoing the treatments sit in recliners during the treatments. Another misconception is that those receiving chemotherapy must remain perfectly still throughout the procedure. That not the case at all.
"You can look at magazines," she said. "I had my work computer in place." You can even stand up and walk around, within reason, she said. "You can eat or do anything you like."
For her initial rounds round, Coxsey had treatments every 21 days. "I had four rounds," she said.
She had to take a break in her chemotherapy treatments at one point, because of concerns about the condition of her heart. She bounced back after a brake in the chemotherapy treatments without having to undergo any heart-related medical procedures.
"I've been blessed that my heart's staying with me," she said. "The break did it fine."
Coxsey is glad to have her first rounds of chemotherapy treatments behind her. "I start the next round in November," she said. "The next one is 12 rounds."
If everything goes according to plan, she will begin the next round on Nov. 21 and she will be finished in June 2022.
Coxsey said she attends Life Church in McAlester. She said she's counted on the strength of her family, her church and her friends.
"I couldn't do it without them," she said.
It's not been easy on her family either, including her husband, Phillip Coxsey.
"I want to fix everything and have it be OK," he said. "We will place it in the Lord's hands."
Deanna Coxsey said her children — Emilee Coxsey, who is 17 and the reigning Miss McAlester, and Mason Coxsey, 13 — have been extremely supportive.
She also received encouragement from her nephew, Reed Marcum, who raises money to benefit cancer victims through the Hudson Strong Foundation. In March, he presented a huge facsimile of a check to a couple of recipients during a ceremony at the Oklahoma State University Extension Center.
The check was made out for $33,589, but that wasn't all. Before the day ended, another $1,000 was reported to have come in, pushing the total to $34,589.
Marcum raised the money through the Hudson Strong Foundation, named for Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who passed away in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer.
Marcum had been touched when reading about Hudson's brave battle against cancer and wanted to do something to help with raising money to help those battling the illness, including with personal costs, research and in other ways. Money raised benefitted the Campbells and the Hudson Strong Foundation, and Coxsey, a McAlester Army Ammunition Plant employee, to help with the mounting expenses after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Coxsey said at the time she felt amazed to see the amount that had been raised and she felt comforted to be surrounded by her family and members of the community.
"I'm speechless," Coxsey said. "I'm so blessed to have Reed as my nephew."
Coxsey still counts her blessings, including that initial word that there was suddenly an opening for her at the MD Anderson Medical Center.
"I was blessed to be contacted by MD," she said.
Even when she had to drive to Houston by herself, Coxsey said she never felt abandoned.
"I never felt alone. I had my God with me," she said. Coxsey said one day, a scripture came to her which she didn't recall ever hearing before. She later learned it's from Second Timothy 4:17.
In the NIV version of the Bible, it's "But the Lord stood with me and gave me strength."
"I had never even heard the verse,"Coxsey said. "I had an overwhelming sensation of peace and it's been with me ever since."
Coxsey takes her miracles, wherever she finds them.
"Miracles can come from a kind word in the community, when you didn't expect it," she said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
