Deadline extended for ad valorem tax payments

Those wanting to pay one-half — or all — of their ad valorem property taxes in Pittsburg County before the usual Dec. 31 deadline now have a little longer than previously expected.
That's because the deadline has been extended due to the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office closing on Dec. 31 due to the holidays.
"We are closed on Friday," said Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler, whose office takes the payments. "We will take half-payments until January 3."
The deadline extension until 5 p.m. on Monday affects those who want to pay one-half of their ad valorem property taxes prior to the deadline as well as those who prefer to make a full payment.
Those who do make the one-half payment by the Monday deadline will have until March 31 to pay the second half. Otherwise, the full amount is due by the new Jan. 3 deadline to avoid any late interest payments.
Anyone can pay the entire amount of their ad valorem property taxes by the deadline if they want, but many opt for the half-tax payment in order get the March 31 extension for the second half.
For those who miss their payments, interest begins to accrue at 1.5% per month on the amount owed following the new Jan. 3 deadline.
Either one-half or full payments can be made in a variety of ways.
"You can always come into the office," Hackler said of her office on the first floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse. "There are no COVID restrictions to get into the courthouse."
Payments can also be sent by regular mail. Send either the one-half or full payment to: Pittsburg County Treasurer; 115 E. Carl Albert Pkwy Room 102; McAlester, OK; 74501-5015.
Hackler said that as long as the mailed-in payments are postmarked by Jan. 3, they will not be considered late and no interest will begin to accrue.
"Or they can pay by going to www.taxroles.com," Hackler said. "There's an online fee of 2.95%, with a credit card or debit card, of what they're paying." Payments can also be made by eCheck. Anyone wanting to discuss payment options can contact the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office at 918-423-6895.
Except for being closed on Friday, Dec. 31 or for other holidays, the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.on regular business days, Hackler said.
When most of the ad valorem property tax payment statements were mailed to property owners in Pittsburg County, the original Dec. 31 deadline was included, stating that the tax payments become delinquent Jan. 1 unless a full or half-tax payment is made by that time.
Hackler reiterated that's no longer in effect with the new Jan. 3 deadline, despite what the tax statements say. No payments will be considered late unless they are not made by close of business on Monday, Jan. 3, of if the mailed-in statements are postmarked by that date.
The unusual circumstances resulted from the Dec. 31 closure of the courthouse, Hackler said.
"This is the first time the courthouse has been closed on the 31st in quite a while," she said.
