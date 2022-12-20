A deadline is getting closer for those who want to pay one-half of their Pittsburg County ad valorem property taxes without penalty.
The deadline to make the first half-tax payment is Dec. 31, said Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler. Although Dec. 31 falls on a Saturday when the courthouse is closed, Lenox-Hackler said her office will accept a Dec. 31 postmark from those who mail their payments.
"If you pay half by Dec. 31, you have until March 31 to pay the second half without a penalty," Lenox-Hackler said.
Clerks at the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office will accept either half or full ad valorem property tax payments. For those who do not make a half-tax payment by Dec. 31, their ad valorem property taxes will be due to be paid in full by Jan. 15, 2023. Following Jan. 15, a late penalty of 1.5% per month will be assessed to the amount due.
Payment can be made in-person at the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office on the first floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse. Tax payments can be paid with cash, check, credit or debit card or by eCheck. Those paying by cards or by eCheck will be assessed a $1,75 fee. The county does not get the fee, Lenox-Hackler said, adding it goes to the Forte Payment System.
Payments can also be made online. Go to www.oktaxrolls.com and locate Pittsburg County, Lenox-Hackler said.
The address for those mailing in their payments is: Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office; 115 E. Carl Albert Parkway; McAlester, OK; 74501.
Those wanting to make their ad valorem property tax payments in person at the Pittsburg County may want to take note of the upcoming holiday schedule.
Plans call for the Pittsburg County Courthouse to be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and to remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holidays. After reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the courthouse will remain open from Dec. 27-30, before closing for the weekend. The courthouse will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, before reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lenox-Hackler said.
Hackler said anyone with questions can contact the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office at 918-423-6895.
Ad valorem property taxes are divided among several entities.
"Most of it goes to schools," Lenox-Hackler said. "Each school's data is a little bit different." For example, some school districts may have passed recent bond issues, while others have not, which would have an impact on the amount each school receives.
Other ad valorem property tax recipients include 10.30 mills for the County General Fund; 4.07 mills for the Southeast Oklahoma Library System; 2.58 mills for the Pittsburg County Health Department; 10,33 mills for the vocational technical education system knows as Career Tech and another 2.07% for the Career Tech building fund.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.co,
