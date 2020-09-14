Deadline approaching for City-Wide Garage Sale registration

Those who delight in the bargains and treasures they can find in yard sales can take heart. Plans call for this year's City-Wide Garage Sale for McAlester and Krebs to go on as scheduled.
It's set for Oct. 2-3, the first Saturday and Sunday in October — but a deadline is approaching for those who want to participate by offering their wares to shoppers.
Those who want to make sure their garage sale's address is included on a list for the public need to phone 918-424-9600 by Monday, Sept. 28.
Calls are taken from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Anyone phoning after hours can leave a voicemail, said city of McAlester Tourism Coordinator Eddie Gray.
Once again, there will be no charge from the cities for participants.
"There will be no permit fees from the city of McAlester or the city of Krebs," said City Clerk Cora Middleton. Ordinarily, city of McAlester assesses a $5 garage sales fee.
Gray, who is collecting participants' names, said close to 40 have been collected so far. Some Krebs residents are registering at Krebs City Hall. Gray said he can take registrations from Krebs as well. Both lists will be combined for the master list of garage sale sites.
The city has previously compiled a map with the garage sale locations, but this year is opting for a list.
"No map; just addresses," said Gray. His list will include the time, day and address of each yard sale. For example, some may want to start at 7 a.m., but others may prefer to begin later,. Also, some may want to hold their sale on one day only, while others may opt for both Oct. 2 and 3.
Once the list compiled, Gray said it will be provided to the News-Capital and placed on social media.
Although McAlester City Hall is closed to the public without an appointment, plans call for copies to be placed in the foyer between the street and entrance to the building's main lobby.
Gray said he is including garage sale sites in the McAlester area, even if they are outside the city limits.
"I just added someone who lives near Lake McAlester," he said.
The Old Town Junk and Flea Market will also be ongoing on Oct. 3 along North Main Street.
"That brings a lot of people in town as well," said Gray. He's previously hosted a garage sale at his own residence during the city-wide event, bringing in people from as far away as Fort Smith, Ark.
City officials in McAlester and Krebs decided to carry on with the City-Wide Garage Sale, despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to keep it going," Middleton said. "It brings people into the city and it allows people to have garage sales outside of the parameters of two garage sales a year." The city of McAlester allows only two garage sales a year from a particular address, not counting the City-Wide Garage Sale, Middleton noted.
Middleton recommended that those participating in the event, either by hosting a garage sale or shopping at one, continue with the recommended safe practices. Both McAlester and Krebs have mandates in place requiring the wearing of masks or other protective facial coverings where physical or social distancing cannot be conducted.
"I would recommend people practice social distancing or wear a mask when around other people," Middleton said. "Be responsible.
"Hopefully, next year we won't have these challenges."
