Voters decided to reelect David Smith as the District 18 Oklahoma State Representative.
The Republican incumbent received 1,733 votes — or 61.56% of the total — to win the seat against challengers Brenda Angel, who got 659 votes, and Brecken Wagner, who had 423 votes.
So what is Smith's top priority after being reelected?
"Same thing it's always been, bringing in business to the district and taking care of the constituents," Smith said.
Smith was first elected in 2018 when voters picked him over incumbent District 18 State Rep. Donnie Condit, a McAlester Democrat.
He said he is already coordinating with all mayors in the district to attend a jobs workshop in October in Washington.
Smith said the motivation stems from wanting to increase jobs and bring in business to vacant buildings in the district.
He has said his passion for public service stems from his service in the U.S. Army and he wants to protect "our Constitution and freedoms, protect life, protect our communities, work to get our economy on track, and families to have jobs and security, and for our kids to access great education so all of us, this generation and next, have the ability to still pursue the American Dream."
Smith said he will look at incentives and business proposals to continue working toward increasing jobs in the district.
He said during the McAlester News-Capital's election forum that he works with the Creek and Choctaw Nations to help add jobs among his strategies to improve economic development.
Smith has said he also hopes to diversify the economy by reaching out to larger companies to add manufacturing jobs.
