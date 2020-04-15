'Daunting times': McAlester facing financial challenges

McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak says the city is facing a major financial challenge with a projected $3.5 million deficit below what the city budgeted for the current fiscal year.
That's going to result in city employee furloughs, voluntary retirements and not filling some currently vacant positions.
With the new 2020-2021 Fiscal Year set to begin July 1, Stasiak said the financial shortfall will extend into the next fiscal year.
"These are pretty daunting times for the city," Stasiak said.
The city will concentrate on providing essential services, such as police, fire, street, water and sewer services, he said.
Areas expected to get the brunt of city cutbacks include Parks and Recreation, tourism, the Stipe Center, the Expo Center, the cemetery and nutrition.
Stasiak said the city already faced financial challenges prior to the order shutting down nonessential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic — which is only going to make it worse.
He attributed the fact that the city has been coming in without meeting its projected budget on declining sales taxes, ranging from 10.3% though 15.6%, largely blamed on the downgrade in the oil and gas industry — along with several other factors.
Those include declining sales revenue from the city's McAlester Public Works Authority and approximately $600,000 less in anticipated use taxes, largely because construction on the highway retail center at Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 did not get underway in 2019 as originally anticipated.
Stasiak said the city has no choice but to cut spending — and most city costs are related to payroll and employee benefits.
The city recently offered employees an extra $595 per month for taking retirement, based on a sliding scale for of years of service. An employee with 25 years of service could draw the additional $595 for two years, he said.
"We have 13 employees who accepted early retirement," Stasiak said.
The city currently has eight vacant positions which will not be filled, he said.
Another 32 employees will be furloughed.
"We have 53 positions we're going to be short," said Stasiak.
Furloughed workers will still be considered city employees, subject to callback. The city will continue to pay insurance, including medical, dental and vision, for them, he said.
While there may never be a good time to get furloughed, both Stasiak and McAlester Mayor John Beowne noted additional unemployment benefits should be available through a federal program enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who are unemployed could draw up to $600 a week through the federal program, in addition to the state benefits for which they also would qualify.
"In addition to the 53 employees, we will not have any part-time positions,"Stasiak said.
Regarding sales taxes, Stasiak said "There are about 4,000 organizations that dispense money to the city."
Sales tax returns for the city of McAlester have come in at under-budgeted amounts for several consecutive months, Stasiak said.
The city's sales tax returns in the February payment from the Oklahoma Tax Commission were 13.6% under what the city budgeted, reflecting the time period ranging from Dec. 16, 2019, through Jan. 15, 2020.
In March, the sales tax returns were 15.8% under-budget, reflecting the Jan. 16 through Feb. 15 time period.
For April, the OTC sales tax returns to the city were 10.3% below what the city budgeted, reflecting business from Feb. 16 through March 16.
Stasiak said the city will continue to look at ways to cuts costs. He expects to have more details by the time he presents a preliminary budget for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year at the next regular city council meeting.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.