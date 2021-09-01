Dates set for City Wide Garage Sale and registration deadline

McAlester and Krebs residents wanting to participate in the upcoming City Wide Garage Sale still have time to register for it.
A registration deadline is set at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 for those wanting to offer items for sale during the two-day event.
The City Wide Garage Sale is still about two-and-a-half weeks away, set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. It's an increasingly popular event, with a number of residents in McAlester and Krebs simultaneously holding their sales over the same weekend.
Best of all for those conducting the garage sales, it's all free.
"There are no permit fees, no costs for those holding the sales," said McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner.
Those wanting to signup to participate can phone 918 424-1923 in McAlester or 918 423-6519 in Krebs. Sumner said the signup procedure can be completed over the phone.
"It's quick and easy," he said.
This year signups are also available online at https://mcalester.rja.revize.com/forms/2694.
"It's been very well received," Sumner said of the online signup procedure.
Sumner said it's important for those who want to participate to signup in advance.
"That way, we have time to compile the list for the public," he said, referring to a list the two cities put together showing the addresses, time and days of garage sales in the two cities. It's all put together for the convenience of the shoppers.
"We'll have it broken up where addresses are grouped together" from the same general area, Sumner said.
Registering through the signup procedure is beneficial for participants, Sumner noted. By doing so, the can ensure they are included on the list of sales locations compiled by McAlester and Krebs officials.
Once it is compiled, the list of addresses is made public. It's posted on the city's website and the city's Tourism Department Facebook page and is also included in the News-Capital.
Sumner wanted to remind those frequenting the garage sales to act responsibly, with the COVID-19 pandemic flaring up again. Since the garage sales are held outside, he wanted to remind everyone to socially distance while shopping.
Last year's City Wide Garage Sale drew lots of participants. Sumner is hoping to equal or surpass that number this year.
"We had over 200 people in McAlester and Krebs last year," he said. "It brings a lot of business to the city that Friday and Saturday."
