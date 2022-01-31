A "dangerous winter storm" is forecast to impact southeast Oklahoma this week with the entire area under a winter storm watch through Thursday night.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa said in its Monday hazardous weather outlook that “disruptions to daily life can be expected, and threats to life and property are possible.”
“A winter storm is expected to affect the region beginning late Tuesday night and continuing thru Thursday night,” the forecast states. “Accumulations of ice, sleet and snow will disrupt daily life, and could lead to some power outages. Snow and sleet accumulation potential will be highest near and north of the I-44 corridor, while ice accumulation potential will be highest across southeast Oklahoma and the terrain of northwest Arkansas.”
Power outages and tree damage are possible where the heaviest amounts of ice accumulate with travel becoming “difficult or nearly impossible.”
The weather service said pinpointing exact amount and type of precipitation is “challenging” due to all the moving parts.
“The forecast will lean toward conservative until the fine details can be ironed out,” the weather service said while giving a football analogy.
“A good analogy to this problem is a quarterback throwing a pass to a wide receiver,” the forecast states. “The ball and receiver are moving independent of each other, and it can be difficult to hit the player right between the numbers as he moves across the field (a perfect forecast).”
The weather service says any precipitation will transition to all snow on Thursday with freezing temperatures lasting through Friday with a warmup over the weekend.
Single-digit windchills are also forecasted for the area beginning Wednesday thorough Saturday morning.
“This cold spell, while quite intense, is not expected to match the magnitude or duration of the February 2021 event,” the forecast states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.