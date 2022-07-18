A trio of bands rocked downtown McAlester on Saturday night at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's July 16 concert along Choctaw Avenue.
Once the show got rolling with the opening performance by The Texas Gentlemen, the music rocked through sundown and into the night with performances from Shawn James and his band followed by the Quaker City Night Hawks.
Each brought their own brand of music to the show, with the concerts once again presented to the public free of charge by the Dancing Rabbit Music Association, along with lots of help from sponsors and volunteers.
Even after the Quaker City Night Hawks wrapped up their closing performance on the outdoor stage, music continued into the night at indoor venues, with Blacktop Mojo performing at Downtown 312 and Joint Custody playing at Spaceship Earth.
The outdoor performances started later then scheduled, due to separate vehicles carrying two of the bands having problems on the road, organizers said. With a high temperature above 100 on Saturday, temps started to cool slightly once the music started.
Members of The Texas Gentlemen said they were glad to play at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
"It's good to be here in the beautiful little town of McAlester," a band member said shorty after the group took to the outdoor stage set up at the corner of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue.
The Gents, as they are informally called, performed songs from their albums "Floor It!!!" and "TX Jelly." They also previewed some songs from a new album the band is currently putting to together.
In addition to their own songs, The Texas Gentlemen performed a rollicking, well-received version of The Band's song, "The Shape I'm In."
As the sun set behind them, the Gents delivered a boisterous performance, with several band members taking solos, including Daniel Creamer, the group's keyboardist and lead vocalist. Throughout most of the band's set, some audience members danced in front of the stage, while others clapped or kicked back and enjoyed the music.
"This is so good they've got this going on," said Kaylee Standfield, as she paused while taking photos near the stage. "We needed something for everybody and our community to come together."
Following the Gents, Shawn James and his talented group took to the stage, delivering a smoky blues-soaked almost-gospel sound, filling the street with festival attendees wanting to get closer to the stage.
Describing a song he wrote, James called it "A myth about a thief that tries to steal the light of the moon."
James and his band delivered a blistering performance, with violinist Sage Cornelious adding counterpoints to James' electric guitar leads, as well as playing his own fiery solos. At times, Cornelious lifted his violin bow straight overhead, pointing to the skies after finishing a solo as James and his band seemed to be inspired by the crowd's response.
"Cheers to a good Saturday in Oklahoma," James said.
"Man, was it hot earlier," James said to the crowd. "I was like, I'm not looking forward to this, then the sun went down and I was like, this is not so bad."
James said he wanted to dedicate his song "Through the Valley" to a little girl in the audience who had requested it." Following his set, he stepped from the stage and interacted with some fans who asked for a photo with him.
The Quaker City Night Hawks, featuring singers and guitarists Sam Anderson and David Matsler, delivered the outdoor stage's closing set, featuring their version of southern rock touched by blues and boogie, filtered through a Steely Dan sensibility.
On songs such as "Rattlesnake Boogie" the band delivered a simmering performance, The group also played songs such as "Colorado" and "Medicine Man" while joking about the name of their album "QCNH."
"It's a mystery," one of the guitarists said. He said he's give a clue. "The Q is for is for Quesadilla," he quipped.
Even after the Quaker City Night Hawks played their last note on the outdoor stage, music continued with the indoor performances along Choctaw Avenue by Blacktop Mojo and Joint Custody.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch said the Saturday night concert and two afters shows wrapped up the festival for the summer.
"We really swung for the fences," Lynch said. "We took a risk and went way bigger and it paid off."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.