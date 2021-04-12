Dancing Rabbit Music Festival coming to McAlester

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoA group of McAlester music lovers who are putting together the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival gather at Spaceship Earth to talk about their plans. Pictured, from left: Joey Clark, Kyle Spruce, Blake Lynch, Adam Gronwold and Josh Hass. Headliners for the series of free concerts set for Downtown McAlester include acclaimed musical artists Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens.