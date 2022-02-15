Dancing Rabbit Music Fest powering up

More power to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
That's the sentiment of McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak, who is having the city install a 400 amp breaker box at the corner of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue. It's to provide electrical power for the Dancing Rabbit Music Music Festival concerts along with other activities held in downtown McAlester.
Because of the lack of a heavy duty power source near the site, last year's Dancing Rabbit concerts and some other downtown events were powered by outdoor generators.
"Bands don't like to use generators," Stasiak said, citing the need for a consistent power supply.
The project is budgeted at approximately $50,000, said Stasiak. The city plans to contract to have the work done, with Public Service Company of Oklahoma also participating in the project.
"PSO has to add a pole in the alley," said Stasiak. Plans call for underground boring so wires will be beneath the surface.
Stasiak said the power source will be inside a locked box that's installed on a pedestal near the corner of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue. When the power is needed for the Dancing Rabbit Festival shows or other outside events, it will be made available by the city.
"It will be like when we set out barricades and traffic pylons," Stasiak said, referring to activities the city already undertakes during the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival and other downtown activities. For the Dancing Rabbit shows, Choctaw Avenue is closed between Third Street and Fifth Streets.
Stasiak said the city took the action to support what the Dancing Rabbit Music Association is doing. The group hosts a series of free outdoor concerts and other activities during a weekend each month in May, June and July. He noted the new electrical source will also provide power for other events in the downtown area.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association offers concerts to the public free of charge, with the help of volunteers and sponsors. DRMA President Blake Lynch said the new power source will be a big help.
"It's a huge benefit," Lynch said of the city's plan to add the 400 amp power outlet. It means the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival will no longer have to use an outside generator to power the onstage performances.
"One of the big problems we had was getting a generator," Lynch said "It's not ideal for concerts."
He noted those putting on other activities in downtown McAlester will also benefit from the additional power source.
"It's not only for us, but also for other people, too," Lynch said.
Stasiak said plans call for the new power source to be installed and ready to go in time for this year's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's opening event in May.
The May 7 show includes headliners John Moreland and John Calvin Abney, along with concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug. Alternative band Stroke 9 is the first group announced for June 11 show, with two more artists to be announced. Plans are underway for a third Dancing Rabbit music concert on July 15.
Food vendors, including several food trucks, are set to participate in the May, June and July Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events. An outdoor beer garden will also be available.
This marks the second year of the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival series. Last year's shows included concerts headlined by Charlie Parr, John Fulllbright and Band of Heathens, with a special 2021 fall event featuring Parker Millsap.
Stasiak said the city wants to show its support for those who are organizing and holding the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concerts.
"We want to support this group of people that are supporting our community," Stasiak said. "They are turning it into a pretty good event."
That's the goal of the Dancing Rabbit Music Association. Lynch said the new power source will not only benefit the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, but will also help others staging other downtown events. It should help for a better experience all-around.
"This will help drive people to McAlester," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
