Dancing Rabbit Music Fall Fest features Fullbright, Parr

McAlester's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is set to blast back with its fall edition this weekend, with the return of two festival favorites — John Fullbright and Charlie Parr.
Fullbright is headlining the Saturday, Nov. 12 free show on the outdoor stage off Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester, with opening artists including the husband and wife duo Ragland, along with solo artist Carter Sampson.
Parr is playing a free show on the inside stage at Spaceship Earth Coffee at 345 E.Choctaw Ave., joined by the opening act Two Runner — a female duo featuring clawhammer banjo and fiddle.
One of the biggest differences in the fall show when compared to the spring and summer editions of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is an earlier start-time. With the cooler weather and the last week's time change, organizers thought it best to start the music sooner.
"The outdoor show starts at 3 p.m. with Carter Sampson," said Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch. "Ragland will follow and the plan is to have John Fullbright on around sunset."
Once music on the outdoor stage begins winding down Saturday evening, Two Runner opens the show on Spaceship Earth's indoor stage, with Parr taking the stage following their performance.
Fullbright's set is expected to include some songs from his new album, "The Liar," which is generating lots of buzz. He previously headlined the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's summer show in 2021, during the festival's opening year.
"The last time we had John he hadn't had a new album in eight years," said Lynch. Now, he's riding the wave of his popular new album release, Lynch noted
Another change for Dancing Rabbit's fall show is the placement of the outdoor stage. It will be set up in the parking lot to the immediate west of The Icehouse, with The Icehouse located near the corner of Fifth Street and Choctaw Avenue. The parking lot is basically across the street from Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Once again, the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concerts are presented free of charge by the Dancing Rabbit Music Association and its sponsors, although concert-goers can get closer access to the front of the stage by paying $10 for a special pit pass.
With the National Weather Service in Tulsa predicting sunny skies with a high of 47 for Saturday, there could be an autumn crispness in the air, but organizers plan to help offset the cooler temperatures and add to the autumn ambiance as well.
"We'll have patio heaters and fire pits," Lynch said. Kits for s'mores will be available at the Dancing Rabbit merchandise tent, said Lynch.
Also, four food trucks will be parked along Choctaw Avenue or in some of the parking lots for those seeking a different culinary experience as well as for those who want to begin enjoying the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival earlier in the day.
"Food trucks will set up around 11 a.m.," Lynch said.
As always, those who want to sit during the event are advised to bring a lawn chair.
Also a television set will be in place for those wanting to keep up with college football games
"It is fall in Oklahoma," noted Lynch.
Fullbright started his career performing at the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in his hometown Okemah. He has garnered rave reviews from critics and his fellow musicians alike, including a 2013 Grammy nomination for Best Americana album, which placed him in the same category as his fellow nominees Bonnie Raitt, Mumford & Sons, the Avett Brothers and the Lumineers. Raitt won the award that year, for her album "Slipstream."
Fullbright also has a nod from the Americana Music Association as a nominee for Best Emerging Artist. He performed his song "Jericho" during the 2013 Americana Music Awards show at the Ryman Theater in Nashville, Tennessee, backed by an all-star band featuring Buddy Miller, Larry Campbell, Don Was and the McCrary Sisters,
Fullbright's late September shows in California and at the Blue Door in Oklahoma City sold out, leaving his local fans and visitors alike anticipating his return to McAlester and his performance at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
