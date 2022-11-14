 Skip to main content
Dancing Rabbit Festival fans brave chilly temperatures

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photo

John Fullbright plays harmonica and keyboards on the outdoor stage during the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival held Saturday night in downtown McAlester.

It took more than chilly temperatures to keep many fans away from the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's fall edition.

Fans bundled up and some gathered around outdoor fire pits and heaters Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, with music from artists including headliners John Fullbright and his band on the outdoor stage off Choctaw Avenue along with solo artist Charlie Parr on the indoor stage inside Spaceship Earth Coffee.

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoOutdoor stage headliner John Fullbright plays the harmonica at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in downtown McAlester on Saturday night.

Music started well before sunset, with Carter Sampson opening the festival, followed by Ragland. Fullbright and his band took to the stage around twilight. 

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoA slide guitarist hits some licks while playing in John Fullbright's band in McAlester Saturday night at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoThe lead guitarist in John Fullbright's band hits some hot licks on the outdoor stage Saturday night during the Dancing Rabbit Music festival in downtown McAlester.

Once music on the outdoor stage ended, many in the audience headed toward Spaceship Earth, to hear a show by the acoustic duo, Two Runner, prior to Parr's performance. Though it was pretty much standing-room-only inside, an overhead garage-like door was opened so those outside could hear the music along with those inside the venue.

Among the early arrivals for the outdoor stage show were David and Stacy Scroggins, who brought along their pet Labrador Retriever, Charlie. He sat at Stacy's feet, obviously soaking in festival's vibe while his owners relaxed in a couple of lawn chairs.

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoStacy Scroggins, with her dog Charlie, attended the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's fall edition in downtown McAlester, along with her husband, David, and other festival-goers who bundled up to attend the Saturday night event.

Stacy Scroggins said they are big fans of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.

"I think this is real good," she said. David Scroggins also likes the festival.

"I like live music," he said, noting the choice of artists fit in well with the festival series.

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoA member of John Fullbright's band plays slide guitar on the outside stage Saturday night at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester.

Members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Association, along with volunteers and sponsors, joined together to present the music free of charge to the public.

Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch considers the Saturday night performance the last of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's outdoor shows for 2022 a success, as well as the show inside Spaceship Earth show featuring Parr and Two Runner.

"I think for the folks that braved the weather, it was one of our most moving shows, from top to bottom," Lynch said.

As Ragland, consisting of the husband and wife team of Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox performed onstage late Saturday afternoon, some audience members huddled around outdoor heaters while others made some s'mores over the fire pits, with the smell of firewood drifting around the festival stage, west of The Icehouse off Choctaw Avenue.

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoCharlie Parr sings and plays 12 string guitar Saturday night inside Spaceship Earth Coffee in McAlester. 

Later, inside Spaceship Earth, David Powell watched as Parr performed onstage. Powell traveled to McAlester from Ardmore to attend Dancing Rabbit's fall edition and Parr's after hours show at Spaceship.

"These bands are drawing people to McAlester," Powell said, adding that it's "pretty cool" that the shows are presented free to the public.

"I have an appreciation for what is happening here," said Powell, who noted how the festival series has continued to grow since it started in 2021.

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoCharlie Parr fingerpicks on his acoustic 12 string guitar inside Spaceship Earth in McAlester Saturday night during an after hours show that's part of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's fall edition.

"McAlester has an opportunity to be a hub for this kind of music, Americana music," he said.

Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch agrees.

"I think we're establishing McAlester as a great place to come and hear music," he said.

The Saturday night shows will be the last outdoor DRMF performances for the year, but Lynch said Dancing Rabbit's Spotlight Series will continue with indoor ticketed shows at Spaceship Earth Coffee and Downtown 312.

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoCharlie Parr's guitar case has stickers attached he's picked up from varied locations.

"Dalton Domino is coming up Nov. 23 at Spaceship Earth," he said.

"Jacob Stelly will be at Downtown 312 on Dec. 10 and Slade Coulter will be at Spaceship Earth on Jan. 10," Lynch said.

While those shows are ticketed, they are in the $10-to-$15 range, Lynch said,.

Many of those attending the shows tell Lynch how much they liked the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.

"People tell us how much they enjoyed it," he said. They aren't the only ones. Many of the performers have commented about the festival as well.

Lynch said many have told him how much they like the festival, how nice the people are and how they would like to come back to perform in McAlester again.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoTraveling bluesman Charlie Parr hits some licks on his steel Mule Resonator guitar inside Spaceship Earth in McAlester on Saturday night.

