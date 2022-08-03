Plans are already underway to continue with the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in 2023 — but first, there's more in store for 2022.
Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch said members are planning an outdoor fall show, which should add an exclamation point to the 2022 festival series.
Lynch said it's still too early to release the name of who the DRMA hopes to book for a fall show, because details are not yet finalized.
"We're still waiting to confirm the headliner," he said. They are looking at early November as a potential concert date. It will likely start earlier in the day than the spring and summer shows this year, perhaps as soon as 3 p.m., Lynch said.
"It was really cool at last year's fall show," he said, referring to the 2021 outdoor fall show headlined by Parker Millsap.
As for continuing to hold the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival for a third year in 2023, Lynch said it's a go.
"So far, we're definitely planning to do it next year," Lynch said. "We're looking at expanding it and we're looking at some dates."
While three shows each were held during the spring and summer Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events both this year and in 2021, Lynch said another format is under consideration.
"We may do three shows or we may do two," Lynch said. Going from three shows to two is not because organizers are considering downsizing the festival. It's more about consolidating resources to "bring in somebody bigger," Lynch said.
Lynch said the original plans were to continue with the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival Series as long as there's support — and there's definitely been lots of support for the series so far.
Dancing Rabbit's spring and summer festival series wrapped up with the July 16 shows in downtown McAlester. Featured performers on the outdoor stage were The Texas Gentlemen, a group of virtuosos and studio musicians from the Lone Star State; Shawn James and band, whose music is infused by mythic-to gospel-tinged themes, and The Quaker City Night Hawks, who play a brand of Texas music by way of Steely Dan.
"The overwhelming response was great," Lynch noted, saying there were more people in what organizers call "the pit" — the area immediately in front of the outdoor stage at Third Street and Choctaw Avenue. While the concerts are presented free, those attending have the option this year of buying a $10 pit pass closer to the stage.
Many opted to so, with some standing in front of the stage or dancing in the street. Others sat in lawn chairs while others chose to roam around the festival site.
"We had more people down front and the level of enthusiasm is increasing," Lynch said of the July show. Vendors who had food trucks or other goods at the festival site on Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets, were also pleased with the results, Lynch said.
Those who were down front for the July show included Brandon Cooper and Cari Cooper of Fayetville, Ark., who drove to McAlester especially to attend the Dancing Rabbit Music Fest.
"We drove two-and-a-half hours," Brandon Cooper said. "We listen to all three bands, but the Quaker City Night Hawks are our favorites."
They were impressed with the event. Before the night ended, they were standing together in front of the stage, getting an up-close view of the Quaker City Night Hawk's performance.
"This is a cool thing," Cari Cooper said.
Organizers said they started the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival to bring live music back to McAlester and to hopefully make the city a musical hub for live performances. They seem to be achieving their goals, with the festival not only drawing people from around Oklahoma, but from out-of-state as well.
Other Dancing Rabbit Music Association members include Vice President Josh Hass, Kyle Spruce and Joey Clark. They put on the events, with plenty of help from sponsors and volunteers.
In addition to the free shows, other events have recently been featured at venues along Choctaw Avenue, included ticketed events featuring James McMurtry at Downtown 312 and last Saturday night's recording of a live album by Isaac McClung at Spaceship Earth Coffee. The two venues also held free after-shows featuring Mojo Blacktop and Joint Custody, respectively, following shows on the outdoor stage during the July 16 event.
This year's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's May show featured Tulsa singer/songwriter John Moreland; acoustic artist Joe Pug and Travis Linville and his band.
Dancing Rabbit's June show featured the rock/rap group Flobots, pop singer Josie Dunne and the alternative band Stroke 9.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival kicked off in 2021 with May, June and July shows headlined by Charlie Parr, John Fulbright and Band of Heathens, respectively, along with the one-off fall show headlined by Millsap.
