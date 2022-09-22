Dancing Rabbit fall show features John Fullbright

The Rabbit's ready for another Dance.
Acclaimed Oklahoma musician John Fullbright is returning to McAlester to provide a big finish to the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival's outdoor concert series for 2022.
Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch confirmed the fall edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is being put together, with Fullbright booked to headline the free McAlester concert. The McAlester show is also included on Fullbright's own website.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's fall edition is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown McAlester. In addition to Fullbright, the show features all Oklahoma artists including songstress Carter Sampson and the husband and wife duo, Ragland.
Fullbright, who is an Okemah native, previously performed in McAlester during the 2021 edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival. Lynch said Fullbright proved a popular choice among Dancing Rabbit Music Association members to bring back for a return performance.
One big difference this time — Fullbright is releasing his highly anticipated first new album "The Liar" on Sept. 30. It's his first new album in eight years, with his last album, "Songs," released in 2014.
Some tracks have already been released including the jaunty and satirical "Social Skills" and "Poster Child," both of which feature a full band sound and "Paranoid Heart," which begins with Fullbright and an acoustic guitar and then moves into a full-blown rocker.
Plans call for the outdoor stage along Choctaw Avenue to be placed closer to the Icehouse, or nearer to Fifth Street than Third Street, Lynch said. Some warmth should be available if there's an autumn chill in the air that night.
"We'll have fires and heaters out," said Lynch. As usual, several food trucks and other vendors are expected to participate.
In addition to his many fans, Fullbright has won rave reviews from critics and his fellow musicians alike, including a 2013 Grammy nomination for Best Americana album, which placed him in the same category as his fellow nominees Bonnie Raitt, Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers and the Avett Brothers. (Raitt won, for her album "Slipstream.")
Fullbright also has a nod from the Americana Music Association as a nominee for Best Emerging Artist. He performed his song "Jericho" during the 2013, Americana Music Awards show at the Ryman Theater in Nashville, Tennessee, backed by an all-star band including Buddy Miller, Larry Campbell, Don Was and the McCrary Sisters,
With Fullbright's late September shows in California and at the Blue Door in Oklahoma City already sold out, his local fans and visitors to the city will no doubt look forward to his McAlester performance.
