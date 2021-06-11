Dancing Rabbit expands ahead of Fullbright set Saturday

Everything's in motion for the second Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concert Saturday, featuring Grammy-nominated artist John Fullbright, along with two other performers.
Fullbright is set to perform a full concert on the outdoor stage in Downtown McAlester on June 12. The concert is offered to the public free of charge, with some paid options available.
Taylor Atkinson opens the concert at 5:30 p.m., followed by Oklahoma artist Stephen Speaks at 7 p.m. Fullbright is set to begin his headlining performance at 8:30 p.m.
The festival is set to kick-off at 5 p.m. Saturday, with a few tweaks and modifications following the opening May 8 concert which featured Charlie Parr and Jake Simpson.
"We've got a bigger stage," said Blake Lynch, one of five local men who pulled together to begin the annual event. "It's a portable stage, one like for the bigger music festivals. It will be a bigger setup."
The stage will stretch across Choctaw Avenue at the Third Street intersection, facing east. Plans call for Choctaw Avenue to also be closed at Fifth Street for the festival, leaving two blocks closed-off Saturday evening for the festival.
Several other changes have been made to enhance the experience for those attending the event, including more than doubling the food trucks at the site.
"We've got seven confirmed now," said Lynch. "The last time, we had three."
The big tent, designed to provide shade during the event, will be moved closer to the stage, he said.
"We're going to get the big tent set up for a place to go and seek refuge," said Lynch. A high of 91 degrees amid mostly sunny skies forecast for Saturday.
An outdoor beer garden will be set up for the event. Downtown 312, a venue at 312 E. Choctaw Ave., will offer more options for a cover charge to go inside, said Lynch. Other venues will also be open, including Spaceship Earth.
Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford is once again making pickup trucks available for those who purchase VIP packages for a tailgating event. Anyone interested in that option can contact concert organizers through the Dancing Rabbit Facebook page, said Lynch.
Fullbright, who is from Okemah, has released two acclaimed studio albums as well as a live album. His honors include a 2013 Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album for "From the Ground Up." He followed that up with another acclaimed album, "Songs," in 2014.
He started his recording career with the album "Live at the Blue Door."
He is also the recipient of the 2014 Harold Adamson Lyric Award from ASCAP and also received an Emerging Artist of the Year nomination from the Americana Music Association. Fullbright has toured the U.S. as well as the U.K. and performed as a musical guest on "Late Night with David Letterman."
Stephen Speaks is identified as a rock/pop acoustic band, with songs including "Passenger Street" and "When We Touch."
Atkinson, whose songs include "Beautiful Disaster," "Mama Loved Daddy" and "Come Home," has said he plays music with a "Red Dirt-Americana vibe."
The third and final concert in the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concert series is set for July 3, with The Band of Heathens and opening artist Josh Hass.
Lynch, who is a McAlester attorney, joined with a group of other professionals and businessmen to begin the concert series, including Hass, Adam Gronwold, Kyle Spruce and Joey Clark. A group of sponsors have also stepped up to assist with the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, organizers said,.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
