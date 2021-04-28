Emergency management officials started damage assessments Wednesday after severe storms struck Pittsburg County.
Pittsburg County/McAlester Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said agency officials surveyed damage reports in northern parts of the county Wednesday afternoon following storms that included a tornado warning.
“We’re working with the National Weather Service on seeing exactly what we had, if we had straight-line winds or what,” Enloe said. “Damage that I’ve seen so far appear to be straight line winds, but it could have been a brief touchdown — I don’t know; I’m not the authority on that.”
Enloe said officials from the NWS office in Tulsa will make the final determination regarding what caused the damage.
Damage was reported after a tornado warning was issued Wednesday morning by the Tulsa NWS as a cell crossed Crowder, Canadian, Carlton Landing, and parts of northern Pittsburg County.
The bulk of the damage was reported and observed along State Highway 113 between Bald Mountain Road and Wild Horse Road with other reports scattered along the track of the storm.
People who sustained damage from Wednesday’s storm are asked to contact the emergency management office at 918-423-5655.
Flash flooding also caused some low-water crossings in the northern part of the county to become briefly impassable after radar estimates showed between one to three inches of rain fell during Wednesday morning’s storms.
According to the NWS, flooding will remain a concern through Thursday morning.
“Additional corridors of heavier rainfall are likely to develop where flooding is ongoing and will locally worsen the situation,” the NWS said in its Wednesday afternoon area forecast discussion.
County residents can download the Pittsburg County Emergency Management app to receive severe weather watches, warnings, and other emergency messages sent to your phone. The app can be downloaded from the App and Google Play Stores.
Emergency alerts can also be received via text, email, or phone from the McAlester/Pittsburg County 911 by visiting www.cityofmcalester.com and clicking the “Get Emergency Alerts” tab on the home screen.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
