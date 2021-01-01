No charges are expected to be filed in connection with the shooting and wounding of a man near Hartshorne in December.
“I reviewed it and I believe this would fall into the ‘stand your ground’ defense,” said District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan, referring to a state law that allows individuals to defend themselves.
“I don’t think a charge would be appropriate,” Sullivan said. The man was shot after he went to the other man’s house and wanted to fight, according to the district attorney.
“A confrontation ensues and he was told to leave,” Sullivan said of the man who was shot.
The shot was fired after the man entered the residence and made a move toward the man who lived on the property, according to the district attorney’s office.
“He went into the house and went toward the homeowner,” Sullivan said of allegations in the investigative reports.
Law enforcement officers responded to a call that came in near noon on Dec. 16, reporting a shooting had occurred at a residence east of Hartshorne along State Highway 1.
Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford identified the shooting victim as Richard Newman, 52, of Hartshorne.
Following the call, Ford responded to an address in Hartshorne, where Ford said Newman had driven himself after he was shot. Newman was then transported to a parking lot near the Hartshorne baseball field, where a medical helicopter picked him up and transported him to the McAlester Regional Health Center. Law enforcement officers said Newman was treated for a nonfatal gunshot wound.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris went to the scene of the shooting shortly after the incident occurred. After a preliminary investigation, Morris said the shooting appeared to have resulted from a family dispute. The sheriff’s office made no arrests following the investigation.
Sullivan agrees with the conclusion that no arrest was warranted.
“This fits firmly with a ‘stand your ground’ defense,” said Sullivan.
