District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan says the chairman of the Pittsburg County Board of Commissioners is correct in his assessment of the situation regarding raises voted for three county elected officials this week.
The measure passed on a 2-1 vote during the county commissioners' regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. It raises the base pay for District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields to $49,500 annually, to become effective when they begin their new four-year terms in office on Jan. 1, 2023.
Also, the measure raises the base pay to $49,500 for the remaining county elected officials on July 1, 2023, which is the beginning of the new 2023-2024 Fiscal Year. Those slated for the increase in their base pay rate on July 1 include County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, County Treasurer Jennifer Hackler, County Court Clerk Pam Smith, County Sheriff Chris Morris and County Clerk Hope Trammell.
Rogers and Selman voted to pass the measure making the raises for their offices as well as the county assessor's office effective as of Jan. 1, 2023, while Kevin Smith voted against it.
Smith said he was not against the raises, but voted against making the base rate pay effective Jan. 1, 2023, for Selman, Rogers and Fields because District Attorney Sullivan advised the commissioners to wait until the new fiscal year goes into effect July 1, 2023 — so all of the county elected officials base pay raises would go into effect at the same time.
Smith said he had a concern that the district attorney, who acts as legal counsel for the commissioners' office, could not defend them on the matter if an issue later arises if they did not follow his advice to wait until July 1, 2023, so the increase in base pay for all county elected officials would go into effect at the same time.
"The DA gave us a date," Smith noted.
Smith had sent a letter to Sullivan in September asking: "In 2023, will the base salary be set off the 2019 law to $44,500 or will the base salary be set off of the 2021 law to $49,500?"
In response to a letter, Sullivan replied "As of July 1, 2023, use the 2021 number of $49,500."
Selman disagreed, saying during the Monday meeting that state statutes "allows you take a raise when you come into office," — meaning when he, Rogers and Fields begin their new four-year terms on Jan. 1, 2023.
"We are following what the state says," Selman said. "We're following state statute."
Smith noted again that the legal opinion from Sullivan said the raises in base pay for county elected officials should not go into effect until July 1, 2023.
"Does that letter from the DA not state that everybody can take it on July 1, 2023? What would be the benefit of taking it now? If we don't follow the advice of legal counsel, that concerns me," Smith said.
In the wake of the split 2-1 vote by county commissioners to approve the increase in base rate pay effective Jan. 1, 2023, for Rogers, Selman and Fields, the News-Capital asked Sullivan if he had changed his opinion or if he still maintained that all of the increases in the base pay rate for county elected officials should have gone into effect on July 1, 2023, with no exceptions.
Sullivan said he has not changed his opinion about the matter.
"Mine remains the same," Sullivan said, noting there are differing legal opinions on the issue.
"I was hoping the state auditor would have made a statewide ruling," Sullivan said. "Instead, they kicked it back to the district attorneys. There are 27 of us, so we have different opinions."
Sullivan said there are some attorney general opinions and case law supporting the contention that county commissioners in District 1 and District 3 could get their raises as of Jan. 1, 2023.
But Sullivan said he is trying to follow an attorney general's opinion that says all county elected officials should make the same amount of money.
"The elected commissioners can vote their consciences," Sullivan said. "It's my role to answer their questions and then defend them."
Does he plan any further action regarding the issue?
"It's hard to imagine a scenario where I would still be involved," said Sullivan.
What about Kevin Smith's contention that the district attorney's office would not be able to defend the commissioners if any legal actions result, because they did not follow his advice to make all of the raises in the base pay rate for county elected officials effective on July 1, 2023 — with no exceptions to make it effective on Jan. 1, 2023 for the District 1 and District 3 commissioners' offices, along with the county assessor's office?
"It would certainly be problematic," Sullivan said of bolstering a defense of the two commissioners' actions.
"I'm not suggesting that if you don't do what I say I won't defend you," Sullivan said But he noted the commissioners who voted "yes" for their base pay rate increases to go into effect Jan. 1 did not do what he had advised.
"It makes it difficult if my advice wasn't followed," said Sullivan.
Trammell, the county clerk, said the current annual base pay for county elected officials is $42,500, so the increase to $49,500 will amount to a $7,000 increase for the year in annual base pay.
In addition to base pay, current salaries for county elected officials include factors based on population and property valuations. When those are factored in, the current annual gross salary pay for county elected officials in Pittsburg County is $58,113.84, Trammell said.
When the new $7,000 increase in base pay is included, the annual salary in gross pay for Rogers, Selman and Fields could rise to $65,113.84 effective Jan. 1, 2023, based on the numbers provided by Trammell. She said before the scheduled Jan. 1, 2023 scheduled raises in base pay go into effect, it will have to be determined whether there are enough county funds available to cover them.
Totsal gross pay would remain at the $58,113.84 level for the other county elected officials until the beginning of the new fiscal year, on July 1, 2023, when their base pay is set to increase to the same level as that of Selman, Rogers and Fields, based on the numbers provided by Trammell.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
