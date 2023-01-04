DA revises opinion on county pay raises

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan revised his opinion on pay raises for county elected officials who are beginning new four-year terms in office this week.
Sullivan initially issued an opinion saying the county elected officials who are eligible should not take state-mandated pay raises until July 1, 2023.
But Sullivan said he has issued a new opinion after gathering more information from legal sources — and it's now his opinion that those county elected officials who are eligible can take the raises effective Jan. 1.
County elected officials who are eligible for the pay raises are those won new four-year terms in office that began on Jan. 1, 2023.
Pittsburg County officials beginning new four terms in January 2023 included District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, County Assessor Michelle Fields and County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler.
Rogers, Selman and Fields were sworn in for new four year terms in office on Monday. However, since country treasurers in Oklahoma are not sworn in for their new terms until July 1, 2023, Lenox-Hackler won't be eligible for her pay raise until that time.
Sullivan said in the time since he issued that first opinion, he's discussed it with other elected district attorneys throughout the state.
"In these discussions we have been able to distinguish the difference in case law and Attorney General Opinions I used in arriving at my opinion," Sullivan said.
"As a result of these discussions and in the interest of correctness I am officially withdrawing my August, 31, 2022 opinion and do hereby replace it with the following advice," Sullivan said in a letter to the Board of Commissioners which they received Wednesday.
"Only officers who are elected or reelected this year can receive the increase dated on January 1, 2023," Sullivan said, noting that for county treasurers, the effective date is July 1, 2023 when their terms in office begin.
However, those county elected officials who were not reelected in 2022 and who face reelection bids in 2024 will not be eligible for pay raises until 2025, according to Sullivan's new opinion.
"Officers who are not up for reelection would not be eligible for serviceability or basic salary adjustments until the beginning of their new terms in 2025," Sullivan said in the letter. "My apologies for the confusion."
County offices up for election in 2024 include the District 2 Pittsburg County commissioners' seat, along with the county sheriff, county clerk and court clerk's offices.
The matter of the pay raises for the offices of District 1 and District 3 commissioners, along with the county assessor and country treasurer came up when Rogers and Selman passed a resolution during the commissioners' Dec. 19, 2022 meeting raising the base pay to $49,400 for the eligible county elected officials, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Their Dec. 19 resolution also stated the base salary for all Pittsburg County elected officials would be set at $49,500, effective July 1, 2023 — a portion of the resolution in conflict with Sullivan's new opinion, which indicates the District 2 commissioner, county sheriff, county clerk and county court clerk would not be eligible until beginning new terms in 2025.
Commissioners passed the Dec. 19 measure on a split 2-1 vote, with District 2 Commissioner voting against the measure. Smith had cited the district attorney's opinion in effect at the time, saying the raises should not go into effect until January.
Selman and Rogers disagreed at the Dec. 19 meeting, maintaining they were following state statute.
Following their vote, Sullivan later said it could become "problematic" defending the commissioners if any legal issues should arise from their action, since they did not follow his advice at the time.
Now that Sullivan has revised his opinion, Rogers said Wednesday he is now ready to accept his raise. Rogers said he had just received his letter from Sullivan regarding the revised opinion. He also referred to state statutes.
"The way it reads, if you don't take it now, you don't get it until the next time you're up for election," Rogers said, noting that he won't face another reelection bid for another four years.
"As far as following state statute, that's what we're trying to do," Rogers said. "I don't want to miss out on an opportunity and not get a raise for another four years."
Selman also said he is ready to take the raise now that Sullivan has revised his opinion.
"I think the way it reads if we don't take it now we won't be eligible," Selman said. "It says take it when your new term starts," he said. Selman said that was his and Rogers' concern during the December meeting — if they didn't take the raise when their new terms began, they would lose eligibility for another four years.
"I'm just grateful," Selman said of the raise. "It's been awhile and everything's gone up."
Fields told the News-Capital on Tuesday she would not accept any raise that was not approved by Sullivan, since the district attorney is her office's legal representative.
Told Wednesday Sullivan had revised his opinion, Fields said she would like to see a copy of it.
"If he's saying it's now available, I would have to take it, if Chuck says it's OK and if the commissioners want to do it," she said of the raise.
"We haven't talked about it. He's my legal counsel and I will follow it."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.