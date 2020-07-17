District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan determined no charges are warranted in connection with a Stigler police report filed by Daniel Navejas against District 7 State Sen. Larry Boggs.
Sullivan, whose office covers Pittsburg and Haskell counties, referred to a report filed at the Stigler Police Department by Navejas on Tuesday night, following an occasionally tumultuous meeting hosted by the Haskell County Republicans that lasted for more than an hour.
Navejas, of Guthrie, sometimes travels with Warren Hamilton — the candidate who is facing Boggs in an Aug. 25 runoff election for the GOP District 7 State Senate nomination. Both candidates and their supporters were at the July 14 Haskell County meeting, with Navejas filing his complaint with Stigler police after the meeting ended.
He alleged that near the meeting's conclusion "Sen. Larry Boggs verbally attacked me, attempting to put his hands on me but was stopped by others present and then proceeded to threaten violence against me if I went outside." Navejas, who identifies himself as a minister and the founder of The Ekklesia of Oklahoma, said he told Boggs to "repent" several times.
Boggs denied that he threatened Navejas with violence, saying he was trying to talk to him and that he invited Navejas outside to continue the discussion so they would not be disrupting the meeting.
In a statement from his office, Sullivan said that after careful review of the incident, he made his determination that no charges should be filed.
Sullivan noted that the Haskell County Republicans held the meeting in the group's office in downtown Stigler.
"As is proper and to be expected candidates and elected officials from the Republican party who serve Haskell County were there to meet with and hear from their constituents; in short, it was Democracy at work, " Sullivan said.
"During the meeting, there was much spirited debate as the contest(s) of ideas were exchanged," Sullivan continued. "Unfortunately, some took to insulting those who disagreed with them, forgetting for a moment that the protections of the First Amendment go in both directions. In other words, 'I get to disagree with you — but you get to disagree with me too.'
"Two people disagreeing, however sharp the language used does not amount to criminal behavior," Sullivan said.
"In order to prove an assault occurred under Oklahoma law, the state would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant "placed another in apprehension of receiving an immediate battery," Sullivan said. "This case falls short of that standard."
Sullivan also commented on the nature of the exchanges that occurred at the meeting.
"In making this determination, I am not endorsing any candidate over the other, nor am I in any way suggesting that I condone the harsh tones and words exchanged — to the contrary, such tactics are useless and do not promote necessary discussion of competing ideas in the Democratic process," Sullivan said.
"I am simply making an objective determination as to whether or not a crime occurred," Sullivan said. "One did not in this instance.
"This can best be described as an inflammatory response to a series of inflammatory provocations, nothing more," Sullivan said.
Much of the dispute at the July 14 Haskell County meeting centered on Boggs not supporting Senate Bill 13, an anti-abortion bill authored by District 5 State Sen. Joseph Silk, of Broken Bow, who also attended the event.
Boggs maintained he supported a different abortion bill that contained provisions he had wanted inserted by amendments in Silk's bill.
Oklahoma State Sen. Pro Tempore Greg Treat previously told the News-Capital that Silk's bill never made it out of committee for a vote before the full Senate, and the GOP leadership was convinced it would not have withstood court challenges — resulting in the decision, he, Boggs and others made to support a different abortion bill.
The group Navejas said he founded, Ekklesia of Oklahoma, identifies as a group of people guided by Biblical principles seeking to transcend self-interests and "politics as usual."
Ekklesia of Oklahoma also states on its website the group is "committed to city and cultural transformation in the immediate abolition of abortion."
