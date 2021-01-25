District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan has determined no charges are warranted against a McAlester police officer in a non-fatal officer-involved shooting.
Sullivan sent a letter to McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod regarding his decision not to file charges against officer Richard Bedford in the Dec. 30, 2020 shooting of Nicholas Halkias, 40.
After review of all the reports, statements, interviews and body cameras footage in the case, "I have determined not to file charges against Officer Bedford as I believe this was a justified shooting," Sullivan said in the letter to Hearod.
Sullivan said that on Dec. 30, Halkias "began demonstrating erratic and potentially suicidal behavior."
"Mr. Halkias made several attempts to commit suicide and escalated his behavior to the point that his girlfriend contacted 911 and requested assistance," Sullivan said in the letter.
"Officer Bedford and others arrived and confronted Mr. Halkias and attempted to assist," Sullivan continued. "Mr. Halkias, who was brandishing a knife, refused the help and continued to charge toward Officer Bedford with knife in hand, all the while placing himself, Officer Bedford, other responding officers and the public at risk," Sullivan said.
"Officer Bedford made the difficult decision to fire his weapon on Mr. Halkias after numerous attempts to deescalate the situation without gunfire; unfortunately, Mr. Halkias' behavior made that impossible," said Sullivan.
After Halkias was hit, he was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center. He was later transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa for treatment of the gunshot would and numerous self-inflicted injuries, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement issued shortly after the incident.
The OSBI statement said McAlester police had received a call on Dec. 30 that Halkias was trying to harm himself. He left the residence from where the call had been made, leaving before police arrived at the scene, the OSBI said.
"Officers found Halkias near the intersection of Main Street and Ottawa Avenue," the OSBI said. "He was armed and refused to obey officers' commands to drop his weapon."
He advanced on the officers, causing one officer to discharge his weapon, the OSBI said.
Sullivan noted that as a result of Halkias' behavior, Halkias was charged by the district attorney's office with a felony county of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Sullivan said that while he believes the use of force by a police officer needs to be carefully scrutinized, the incident was an appropriate use of force, and he will not be filing charges against Bedford or any other officers in the matter.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
