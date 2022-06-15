Candidates got heated at times in a debate over issues relevant to the race for the district attorney’s office.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan faces challenger Matthew Sheets in the June 28 Republican primary for the seat — with both candidates challenging responses to questions Tuesday in a debate sponsored by No Express Purpose and hosted at Downtown 312 in McAlester.
Zach Prichard, the Krebs Brewing Co. President and former McAlester city councilor who moderated the debate, first asked candidates about the impacts of the McGirt decision — in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and a subsequent rulings applied the analysis to the remaining Five Tribes and the Quapaw Nation in Oklahoma.
“The problem Mcgirt brings is that it creates jurisdictional vacuums,” Sullivan said.
The decision meant Oklahoma lost criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in what is defined by federal statute as “Indian Country.”
State officials have said the decision created chaos in the courts and left victims without legal recourse. Native American leaders have praised the landmark ruling as a win for tribal sovereignty. Although the McGirt decision only applies to criminal jurisdiction, the ruling led to questions and legal challenges.
Sullivan said his office works well with Choctaw Nation prosecutors and the tribe cares about public safety. But he said the McGirt decision created jurisdictional vacuums, referring to cases when the tribe can’t prosecute and non-Native American and the state can’t prosecute a crime against or by a Native American.
Sheets said the tribe can prosecute some non-Native Americans in certain situations but gaps still remain where cases do no get prosecuted.
Sullivan said his office has worked with tribal law enforcement and prosecuted cases in its jurisdiction. Sheets said the DA’s office could coordinate better with tribal representatives.
The candidates are running for the chief legal position in District 18, which serves Pittsburg and Haskell counties. District attorneys prosecute criminal charges under state law and legal representation of all county agencies and officers.
Both candidates filed as Republicans, which means voters will determine the winner during the Republican primary on June 28.
Sullivan became the District 18 District Attorney after then-Gov. Mary Fallin appointed him in 2016 and he was elected in 2018.
The 2009 University of Tulsa graduate worked insurance defense with the Steidley and Neal law firm in McAlester and in 2011 joined then-District 18 DA Farley Ward’s office.
He worked for the Tulsa County public defender’s office starting in 2013 before Ward asked him to become his top assistant in 2016.
Sheets said he is a fifth-generation Oklahoman and a longtime Republican who believes in the values making the framework of the community.
He said while he was completing his law degree at the University of Oklahoma, he also served as an intern at the Cleveland County DA’s office, gaining experience with preliminary hearings and assisting with many cases.
Sheets then became the lone prosecutor in Antlers and later became a defense attorney in McAlester. He served as a District 18 Special Judge and resigned after a serious of controversies in 2016, which he said during the debate was his way of limiting the distraction and protecting the integrity of the Pittsburg County courthouse.
Both candidates urged voters to vet them, and ask law enforcement officers, other agency officials and people what they think and how they will vote.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.