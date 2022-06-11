A local debate will feature candidates running to become the next District 18 District Attorney.
Candidates running for District 18 District Attorney will debate during an event hosted by No Express Purpose and starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Downtown 312, the venue at 312 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.
"We just want to educate the public about the candidates and get the public involved in making an informed decision about who should be the district attorney," organizer Jeremy Beaver said.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan filed for reelection and will face McAlester attorney Matthew Sheets in the race to cover Pittsburg and Haskell Counties.
Both candidates filed as Republicans, which means voters will determine the winner during the Republican primary on June 28.
Beaver said each candidate will get an opportunity to answer a series of questions over the course of about 90 minutes.
Zach Prichard, the Krebs Brewing Co. President and former McAlester city councilor, will moderate the debate.
Anyone can submit questions for consideration to be used in the debate on the No Express Purpose Facebook page.
The venue will seat about 80-90 attendees and No Express Purpose will not livestream the event, but Beaver said the goal is to post a video recording of the event on the Facebook page within 24 hours.
Sullivan became the District 18 District Attorney after then-Gov. Mary Fallin appointed him in 2016 and he was elected in 2018.
Sheets has worked in District Attorney’s offices in Norman, Purcell, Hugo, and Antlers, also serving briefly as Pittsburg County Special District Judge in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.