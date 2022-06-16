District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan and challenger Matthew Sheets faced questions over transparency, relationships with agencies, the McGirt decision and more during a forum.
The News-Capital produced an election forum Thursday at the Eastern Oklahoma State College-McAlester Campus, where the candidates running for the top legal position in Pittsburg and Haskell counties explained their differences.
Sullivan said his priority is to “continue doing what we’re doing.”
He said his office has adjusted to the legalization of medical marijuana and the McGirt decision, and he hopes to continue working with other agencies and strengthen relationships.
"Those relationships don't just happen, you have to work those," Sullivan said. "And we will continue to work those and improve those, and keep trying to do our best to bring justice where we can for District 18."
Sheets said his top priority is restoring the public’s faith in the judicial system.
He said people have voiced concerns to him over case outcomes and he plans to hire more staff if elected.
“I’m only getting in this race because I want to make things better for this community,” Sheets said.
Sullivan became the District 18 District Attorney after then-Gov. Mary Fallin appointed him in 2016 and he was elected in 2018.
The 2009 University of Tulsa graduate worked with the Steidley and Neal law firm in McAlester and in 2011 joined then-District 18 DA Farley Ward’s office. He worked as a public defender in Tulsa County from 2013 until Ward asked him to become his top assistant in 2016.
Sheets said he is a fifth-generation Oklahoman and a longtime Republican who believes in the values making the framework of the community.
He completed his law degree at the University of Oklahoma and gained experience with preliminary hearings and more as an intern at the Cleveland County DA’s office. He then became the lone prosecutor in Antlers, later became a defense attorney in McAlester and served as a District 18 Special Judge.
Candidates agreed that some criminal cases fall outside of jurisdiction as a result of the McGirt decision — in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and a subsequent rulings applied the analysis to the remaining Five Tribes and the Quapaw Nation in Oklahoma.
The decision meant Oklahoma lost criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in what is defined by federal statute as “Indian Country.”
Sheets said if elected he wants to better help victims get in contact with Choctaw Nation tribal court officials and federal officials as needed.
Sullivan said his office works well with Choctaw Nation tribal court officials and he hopes to help victims get justice.
Both candidates fielded a question over how they would advice county officers and offices regarding transparency with the public.
Sullivan said transparency is important and how he advises county offices depends on relevant law. He said county commissioners follow open meetings laws, county offices respond to open records request as much as possible, and he believes the public deserve public records.
Sheets said he hope the county commissioners could improve transparency with more detail on meeting agendas, and a social media presence would help. He added his office would not release information during an ongoing case, but would send a press release afterward the final outcome.
Sullivan said relationships with other agencies are critical. He said investigators with the DEA and US marshals recently assisted in finding a defendant who was outside of local jurisdiction and praised local agencies for their work.
Sheets said the DA’s most critical relationship is with local law enforcement and he wants to improve upon that. He said more communication with local law enforcement will help all agencies be better prepared for cases.
Both candidates said body cameras are important to the investigative process for the prosecution and defense. Sheets said cameras show an officer’s perspective of exactly what happened dying an incident. Sullivan said cameras might only show what happened in a certain frame, but they are still critical in the process.
When asked about how to address repeat offenders, Sullivan said the passage of State Question 780 — which changed simple drug possession and low-level property crimes from a felony to a misdemeanor — presented challenges. He said his office had to get more creative inside the law to punish repeat offenders.
Sheets said repeat offenders most likely face probation and fewer constitutional rights. He said anyone on probation who breaks the law again should face a revocation hearing in front of county judges.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
