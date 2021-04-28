CW5 Matt Fitter Armed Forces Day guest; News-Capital to live stream AFD address

Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) Matt Fitter is a McAlester native, who is serving as special guest of honor and featured speaker for the 2021 Armed Forces Day Parade in McAlester.
Fitter is also serving as parade marshal for the Armed Forces Day Parade, set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 in Downtown McAlester.
No Armed Forces Day banquet is set for the day prior to the parade this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, but Fitter plans to deliver the Armed Forces Day address.
It's set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, with the News-Capital planning to live stream the speech on the newspaper's website at mcalesternews.com.
Fitter has a distinguished military career.
After attending Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina in 1992, CW5 Fitter attended the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Candidate School and was appointed a WO1 in February 1993. Twelve months later he completed US Army Helicopter Flight Training in March 1994. Fitter’s aircraft qualifications include the UH-1 Huey, OH-58A/C, OH-58D Kiowa Warrior, and the UH-60M Blackhawk.
Fitter’s previous assignments include Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO), 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st ID, Fort Riley, Kansas; Army Accident Investigator, U.S Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama; Brigade Aviation Safety Officer (ASO), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii; Squadron ASO, 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th ID, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii; Scout/Attack Observer/Controller-Trainer, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany; Squadron ASO, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st ID, Schweinfurt, Germany; Troop ASO, O Troop, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Carson, Colorado; Pilot in Command, 1st Battalion (ATK), 25th Aviation Brigade, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii and 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, Fort Riley, Kansas. His current assignment is the US Army Central (USARCENT & 3rd Army) ASO and Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Commanding General. His combat and operational deployments in the Air Cavalry include Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan (2012); Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn, Iraq (2004, 2009); NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) 4A, Kosovo (2002); and NATO Stabilization Force (SFOR), Bosnia-Herzegovina (2000). His current assignment is the US Army Central (USARCENT & 3rd Army) ASO and Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Commanding General.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and his military education includes the Warrant Officer Basic Course, Aviation Warrant Officer Advanced Course, Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education Course, the Warrant Officer Senior Service Education Course, Aviation Safety Officer Course, Tactical Operations Course, Cavalry Leader’s Course, and the Joint Firepower Course.
His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Kosovo Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraqi Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the NATO Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Army Valorous Unit Award, and the Army Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster. Fitter has earned the Army Master Aviator Badge, the Combat Action Badge and is a member of the Order of Saint Michael and the Order of Saint George.
He is married to the former Mary Yvonne King of Edmond, Oklahoma. They have one daughter, Katie, who is attending Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.