Cindy Baugh thought it would be fun to be the very first person to purchase an order inside the new Chick-fil-A in McAlester on the restaurant's opening day.
When she arrived before the opening time of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a long line of vehicles were already waiting in the restaurant's drive-thru, so she and her husband, Westley Baugh, decided to go to the walk-in entrance and eat inside.
"We stood outside about 30 minutes before they opened," Cindy Baugh said.
Baugh said another man stood ahead of her in line when the restaurant's doors opened at 6:30, but they went to different registers to make their orders — and hers came back first.
"Hopefully this restaurant will be here for many years and some day I can tell my grandchildren their Nonnie got the very first order from there," she said.
Baugh and her husband weren't the only ones stopping by the new Chick-fil-A at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center on the restaurant's opening day.
Following the initial morning rush, customers utilized both the inside dine-in restaurant and two drive-thru lanes to keep the Chick-fil-A employees busy as customers flocked to the restaurant on a steady basis.
Ron Buckley, a retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General with 28 years of military service, is owner and operator of the new Chick-fil-A. Buckley said he's hired around 100 employees to work at the McAlester restaurant.
He said early Thursday he's pleased at the restaurant's reception in McAlester.
"It's going very well; it's very smooth," Buckley said around mid-morning. Outside, even when there were two lanes of traffic in the drive-thru, Chick-fil-A teams greeted drivers and took orders in-person.
"Our goal is to keep this line moving," Buckley said.
He related that the very first car in the drive-thru Thursday morning had been a woman and her 12-year-old son, who had told his mom he wanted to be the first through the drive-thru when the restaurant opened. He's already seen similar levels of enthusiasm from other customers.
"We're super-thrilled to be here in McAlester," Buckley said. "We're looking forward to having input in the community, beyond being a restaurant."
Chick-fil-A made a $25,000 donation to Feed America in the new restaurant's name, he said. Also, 100 gift cards for Local Heroes have been given to McAlester Public Schools, Lakewood Christian School and the Boys & Girls Club of McAlester, said Buckley.
Buckley and Chick-fil-A held an open house for community leaders on Wednesday, the day before the restaurant's public opening.
McAlester Mayor John Browne saidwhen the talk first began about a new highway shopping center, the two things McAlester residents said they wanted most was a Hobby Lobby and a Chick-fil-A.
"Now we have them both," Browne noted.
Those stopping by the restaurant early Thursday included the Sutherland family. Ashby and Cassie Sutherland brought their children, Abigail, who is 7, and Rocky, who is 15 months, to the restaurant on opening day.
"The kids are excited about Chick-fil-A opening," Cassie Sutherland said.
As their orders arrived, smiles filled the children's faces — and the parents looked pleased as well. Were they satisfied with their dining experience?
"I love it," Ashby Sutherland said. "I like to see this part of the town grow."
Cassie is already looking to the future. "I hope they keep putting more in," she said.
Ashby related how his mother, Cindy Baugh, had been the first customer to get an order inside earlier that morning — showing again it really is a small world after all.
A group from Bentonville, Arkansas stopped by the new Chick-fil-A. Cash Coffman, Andrew Glanton and Rebecca Harester said they were on their way from Arkansas to the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Coffman said he'd seen the Chck-fil-A sign when driving from Dallas last week and made a mental note to stop by Thursday when heading back to Texas.
They said they were glad they happened to come by on the restaurant's opening day.
Outside at at the drive thru, Shannon Travis and Chloe O'Bryan took orders from drive-up customers including Donovan Tullier, from the Stuart area. Tullier expressed enthusiasm about Chick-fil-A opening in McAlester.
"I'm excited. My whole family's excited," he said.
Inside, Chcik-fil-A employees, Nathan Colrley, Cheri Painter and David Smith were among workers keeping everything running on schedule, with Smith emptying a bucket of ice while Painter took another order.
Jacob Gibson and other members of the Chck-fil-A traveled to McAlestert to be on-hand for the Thursday opening,
Chick-fil-A offers a breakfast menu along with its regular menu items and seasonal specialties.
Chick-fil-A’s regular operating hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru or carry-out ordering at the restaurant at 1209 Tanglewood Dr. It will be closed Sundays. Buckley said the reason for closing on Sundays goes back to Chick-fil-A’s founder, S. Truett Cathy, who said Sunday should be a day for rest, worship and family time.
The new Shops at McAlester highway shopping center started through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, that developer Burk Collins & Co. made with the McAlester City Council and the Pittsburg County commissioners. The agreement called for the developer to construct the new shopping center and a traffic light as his own expense. Through the TIF agreement, Burk Collins & Co. will collect 90% of the city’s and county’s sales taxes collected at Shops at McAlester for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Chick-fil-A's McAlester restaurant will no doubt continue to draw new customers as well as those who return time after time.
"It's our family's favorite place to eat," said Cindy Baugh.
