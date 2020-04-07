Curbside COVID-19 tests are continuing this week at the Pittsburg County Health Department and other counties in southeastern Oklahoma.
At least 25 tests were set for Tuesday at the county health department in McAlester, following an initial 12 tests conducted Monday. More curbside tests were to follow on Wednesday, said Pittsburg County Regional/ Health Department Director Juli Montgomery.
Although tests at the health department were underway last week, a referral from a medical provider had been required at that time. That's now changed.
"We've been doing curbside following a doctor's referral," Montgomery said. Testing that began this week at the county health department in McAlester does not require a doctor's referral, but is by appointment only.
Testing procedures have gone well, Montgomery said.
"We had a great day," she said, following the first day of appointment-only curbside testing. "It went smoothly."
Test results were expected within 24-48 hours. No results had been announced as of early Tuesday. Montgomery said it's policy to notify all those who were tested before releasing the numbers regarding how many tested positive or negative.
Montgomery said an initial shipment of 100 test kits were sent to be used in the nine counties she covers as regional administrator.
"We had 43 total tests on Monday," she said, referring to COVID-19 tests in the nine-county region she covers.
More testing kits were on the way, she said.
Pittsburg County residents who feel they need to be tested for COVID-19 can begin the process by phoning the health department at 918-423-1267.
If an appointment is obtained, the person being tested should go at the scheduled time to the Health Department at 1400 College Ave. Montgomery advised those being tested not to enter the health department and to remain in their vehicle.
"We'll go to them," she said.
The nine southeastern Oklahoma counties Montgomery covers as regional director include Pittsburg, Latimer, Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, LeFlore, McCurtain and Pushmataha counties. She said testing kits were sent to all the counties in her region.
