Crowder Public Schools announced its perfect attendance for the 2019-2020 school year. Students are listed by grade below:
P4
Raeanna Moore
Second Grade
Jerrett Crow and Conrad Hollingshead
Third Grade
Victoria Bedford, Gracie Maxey and Breezy Snell
Fourth Grade
Elizabeth Bedford and Emma Haws
Fifth Grade
Jacobie Power
Eighth Grade
Samantha Amos, Eric Crow, Jaiden Johnson, Austin Rowell and Madison Vieux
Sophomores
Alex Haws and Gauge Parker
Juniors
Matthew Crow
Seniors
James Vaughn
