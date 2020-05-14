Crowder Public Schools announced its perfect attendance for the 2019-2020 school year. Students are listed by grade below:

P4

Raeanna Moore

Second Grade

Jerrett Crow and Conrad Hollingshead

Third Grade

Victoria Bedford, Gracie Maxey and Breezy Snell

Fourth Grade

Elizabeth Bedford and Emma Haws

Fifth Grade

Jacobie Power

Eighth Grade

Samantha Amos, Eric Crow, Jaiden Johnson, Austin Rowell and Madison Vieux

Sophomores

Alex Haws and Gauge Parker

Juniors

Matthew Crow

Seniors

James Vaughn

Tags

Recommended for you