Valedictorian
My name is Lauren Nichols. I am a high school senior at Crowder High School. I am the daughter of Latrisha and Thomas Leflore. My future plans include attending Oklahoma University to earn my Bachelors degree in Biology. Afterwards, I hope to further my education into medical school. My ultimate goal of interest is to specialize in cardiology and become a cardiologist.
Salutatorian
Conner Jones, son of John and Tammy Jones grandson of David and Connie Jones and the late Bob Crandell and Darlene Crandell. Future plans are to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College and then Southeastern Oklahoma State University and obtain a degree in aviation.
