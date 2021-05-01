Crowder Public Schools announced its top eighth grade students.
8th Grade Valedictorian
Conner Dunn is the son of Freddie and Jennifer Dunn and the brother of Kaitlyn Dunn. His maternal grandparents are Bill and Pam Russell of McAlester, Oklahoma, and paternal grandparents are the late Donnie and Aliene Dunn. Conner has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and has been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll his entire school career. Conner’s activities include playing the violin, soccer, and gaming. Conner will attend Crowder High School and will further his education in college with a major in Mechanical Engineering.
8th Grade Salutatorian
Kyndall Hackler is the daughter of Glen and Tammie Hackler and the sister of Keaton Hackler. Her maternal grandparents are Dale and Janice Barker, and paternal grandparents are the late Glen Hackler Sr. and Beckie Hackler, and Ms. Bonnie Hackler, all of McAlester, Oklahoma. During her time as a Crowder Demon, she has been on the Superintendent’s and Principal’s Honor Roll. Kyndall participates in basketball and softball, as both a player and team manager. Some of her favorite activities are playing the violin, listening to music, and spending time with family. Kyndall will attend Crowder High School and will further her education in college with a major in Legal Studies.
