Crowder Public Schools announced the 2019-2020 valedictorian and co-salutatorians.
Jaiden Christopher Johnson has been named the Crowder eighth grade valedictorian.
Jaiden is the son of Jerrod and Rosa Johnson, grandson to Christopher and LaWanda Johnson, and the late Robert Roper.
Jaiden has been a student at Crowder School for four years. Jaiden enjoys playing basketball, baseball, video games, going hunting and fishing, church, family vacations and spending time with his siblings Sarena, Raigen and Emma.
Jaiden plans to continue his high school years at Crowder and upon 12th grade graduation he plans to go to Eastern and then to OSU. He plans to study computer technologies & engineering and hopes to become a computer engineer.
Samantha Amos has been named a Crowder eighth grade co-salutatorian.
Samantha is the daughter of Alan and Summer Long of Crowder and the granddaughter of Robert and Lisa Crabtree of Crowder, Mark and Debra Lowrey of Tennessee, and Pam Bickle Mendenhall of Arkansas.
Samantha enjoys reading, drawing, DIY projects and science. She has attended Crowder for four years and on she has been on Student Council for three years. She is the secretary of YAB, she plays softball and the viola at Crowder Public School. She has participated in Gear Up since sixth grade and was invited to STEAM camp last summer.
Samantha is an intern at Stigler News Sentinel during the summer and volunteers with Partnering for the Park and the Haskell County Angel Tree programs.
Peyton Smith is a co-salutatorian of the Crowder eighth grade class.
She is the daughter of Andy and Tonya Smith, granddaughter of Richard and Belinda Palmer, John and Connie Hardy and the great-granddaughter of LaVeda Leak.
Peyton has attended Crowder Public Schools nine years. She enjoys showing lambs through 4-H, playing basketball with her brother and his friends and staying up late with her friend Taylor.
Peyton has been on the honor roll every year of her school career. She has been on Student Council for the past four years and won Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb in the Pittsburg County Livestock Show this year. She attends church at Saving Grace Ministries Church in Crowder.
Peyton plans to attend Crowder High School and after graduation she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in the medical field.
