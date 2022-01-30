A Crowder man died after all-terrain vehicle he was driving rolled and ejected him, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ethan Dewayne Brooks, 18, was pronounced dead at a hospital after sustaining trunk injuries from an ATV rollover around 11:44 a.m. Sunday on private property in Pittsburg County, the OHP reported.
Brooks was driving a 2018 Polaris Ranger about six miles south and five miles east of Crowder and "attempted to negotiate a curve to the left, lost control of ATV rolled one complete time," according to the OHP.
He was transported by Pafford EMS to McAlester Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Brooks and a passenger were both ejected. The passenger received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the OHP.
Trooper Tyler James investigated the incident. Troopers Ashby Sutherland and Austin Mass assisted the investigation, as did Crowder Fire Department, Elm Point Fire Department, McAlester Fire Department, Pafford EMS, and AirCare.
