Crowder Public Schools announced the valedictorian and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.
Judah Kaidyn Owen is the 2021 Crowder High School Valedictorian. She is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Owen, the sister of Jarrod, Jessica, Josiah, and Jebediah Owen, and the granddaughter of Glynn and Sylvia Moody and Dean and Bonnie Owen. Judah was a member of the Crowder High School Varsity Basketball and Softball team, along with High School Student Council, and the Academic Team. She is also a member of the Oklahoma and National Honor’s Society. Judah’s future plans are to attend Northeastern State University in the fall semester where she will begin to pursue her career path of becoming a Nurse Practitioner.
Hali Bailey is a co-salutatorian and the daughter of John and Carla Bailey, the granddaughter of Bo and Bobbie Bailey, and the sister to Kasi Bailey. Hali has been involved in many organizations the last four years. These include 4-H, Student Council, Crowder FBC, Crowder basketball, and Crowder Golf. Hali will be attending Austin College in the Fall where she will be a part of the Roo's basketball team. She plans to major in Biology with an emphasis on Pre-Dental.
Dustin Tyler Sennett is a co-salutatorian and the son of Christy Chase, Monica Sennett, Billy Chase, and Dustin Sennett. Brother of Kaytlen Sennett, Dalton Sennett, December Hartsfield, Hailey Chase, and Stanton Chase. Grandson of Jean Rowell and Maverick Rowell, and Mike and Debby Carlton. Dustin’s major in college will be pre-med, He has decided to go to OU for four years and then attend a medical school, so that he can become an Emergency Surgeon.
