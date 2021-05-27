Crowder GEAR UP students get virtual tour of Will Rogers Memorial Museum

WILBURTON — Thirty-five Crowder freshman and sophomore GEAR UP students recently participated in a virtual tour of The Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.
Museum Tour Guide discussed that just like many of them, Will Rogers came from a humble beginning in Oklahoma but that he was able to rise to a level of popularity unseen by many from our state.
Will Rogers was a radio personality, actor, most sought-after public speaker, and one of the most read newspaper columnists of his time. Another significant fact about his career was that he was an accomplished novelist and lariat rope specialist.
His lariat skills won him employment as a trick roper in wild west shows and on the vaudeville stage. Growing up, he lived on a sprawling frontier ranch near what is now known as Oologah, Oklahoma. Students enjoyed the virtual guided tour hearing about the life of Will Rogers.
The field trip was sponsored by Eastern Oklahoma State College GEAR UP. Eastern received a $17 million federal GEAR UP grant in 2017 and will serve more than 3,000 students in 39 area schools for seven years.
