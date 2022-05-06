A Muskogee man pleaded guilty this week to sexually assaulting a woman in 2019 prior to a scheduled trial in the Pittsburg County case.
Court documents show Timothy Wayne Jewell, 48, was originally charged in July 2019 with sexual battery, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, resisting an officer, and malicious injury to property.
A two-day trial was scheduled to begin Monday in the case with Jewell accepting a plea deal prior to the trial was set to begin.
As part of the plea deal, the charge of sexual battery was reduced to misdemeanor outraging public decency with the felony domestic charge also reduced to a misdemeanor.
Jewell was sentenced to a deferred sentence on both counts along with obtaining a domestic violence evaluation and court costs as part of the guilty plea.
Court documents state the victim in the case approved of the plea deal.
An affidavit filed in the case states a woman told investigators that Jewell became verbally and physically abusive toward her before the man grabbed the woman’s breast “with such force it left a bruise.”
The woman also told investigators that Jewell also inappropriately touched the woman in front of others against her will, the report states.
During his arrest, Jewell refused to comply with commands and resisted arrested with officers arresting the man after a taser deployment, the affidavit states.
Sentencing set for man with role in large scale heroin operation
A McAlester man is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in a large-scale heroin operation across Oklahoma.
Dennis Dewayne Cantrell, 31, was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in December 2020 with drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and two counts of felon in possession of firearm, according to court documents.
Cantrell pleaded guilty in June 2021 to drug conspiracy and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime with all other indictments dismissed as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
The man faces no less than 10 years to a maximum of life and/or a fine up to $10,000,000 fine for drug conspiracy and no less than five years to life and/or a fine up to $250,000 for the firearm charge.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by the DEA, McAlester Police Officer Chuck Sutterfield knew that Cantrell had felony warrants for his arrest and that his driver’s license was not valid before making a traffic stop on Cantrell.
When asked by Sutterfield if he had any marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin in the vehicle, Cantrell said “he probably had all of that” in the vehicle, the affidavit states.
Sutterfield’s K-9 then made a positive alert to a vehicle where officers found a suitcase with a stolen 9 mm handgun, 124.4 grams of heroin, 70 to 80 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 70 tablets of extasy, the report states.
At the Pittsburg County Jail, Cantrell admitted to investigators he possessed the heroin “with the intent to distribute it,” the affidavit states.
Further investigation found that Cantrell conspired with nine other people to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin within Oklahoma.
Cantrell is scheduled to be sentenced May 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.
