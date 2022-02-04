District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman said county crews were still busy working on county roads Friday.
"Well, we're getting there, with the sun popping out," Selman said. Forecasters predicted the temperatures would lift slightly above the freezing mark on Friday, with a high of 39 forecast for Saturday.
Selman said District 3 crews were still concentrating on problem areas.
"We're hitting hills and stuff again with a little bit of salt to help crack it open," he said. Some places may still be slick in spots, but it's getting better."
Crews started working again early on Friday said. Selman said he started around 3 a.m. and some of the crews were reporting in around 4 a.m.. Since there was no heavy wintry precipitation overnight, crews did not have to work as late on Thursday night.
"We only got an inch of two additional," Selman said.
In addition to county roads, District 3 crews were also working other areas,
"I've got one of my guys out at the Expo Center," Selman said, adding they were working on clearing the parking lot prior to a funeral scheduled for Saturday.
Selman said county crews will continue trying to clear the most troublesome spots as the weather helps with the thawing process.
"Same deal, different day," Selman said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
