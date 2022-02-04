Crews work on ice, sleet, snow mixture that packed city streets

McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said city crews continued to work on streets Friday in the aftermath of the winter storm that covered roads with a wintry mix of ice, sleet and snow.
"We're out there and moving it everywhere we can," Stasiak said.
City crews concentrated first on the main arterial roads around the city, such as Strong Boulevard, Wyandotte Avenue and South Avenue. By Friday they were able to hit more secondary streets, Stasiak said. He was hopeful the streets would thaw enough before the city had to move in on some of the residential neighborhood streets.
Weather forecasters predicted a high around the freezing mark Friday, varying from slightly above or slightly below it, with sunshine helping to start the thawing process.
Stasiak said city crews had been working constantly since the storm hit Wednesday.
"We've had crews out 24 hours, around the clock the last two days," he said. City street crews were working in 12-hour shifts. Since that consisted of their regular eight hours shifts and four hours of overtime, Stasiak said the overtime should not be much of a financial challenge for the city.
"We've been very fortunate that on top of everything else, we've had no waterline breaks," Stasiak said around 11 a.m. on Friday. He said the area was also fortunate in that the ground temperature was likely still in the 40s when the winter precipitation began to fall on Wednesday.
A lack of major water line breaks as of early Friday was in contrast to the February 2021 major winter storm, when waterline breaks, including several main water transmission lines, were constantly popping up around the city.
The city of McAlester purchased some new equipment a few years ago that's been a big help when working to clear city streets of ice, sleet and snow. That included a six-wheel dump truck that could be set up for a blade in front and a salt-spreader in back, as well as a three-quarter ton truck that could also be equipped with a blade in front that can also spread salt from the rear.
That's enabled to blade streets and salt streets with fewer vehicles than were previously required.
Stasiak said another helpful thing is there have been fewer motorists on streets in the city due to the wintry precipitation that left the streets packed with the ice, sleet and snow mixture.
"People have been off the streets," Stasiak said. "They heeded the warnings." He said some motorists have slid off the road, but there had been few collisions as of early Friday.
He said very few cars were moving during the worst of the storm and its aftermath.Those drivers who were out tended to give city street crews the room they needed.
"We appreciate everybody staying back and giving our crews plenty of room to work," said Stasiak.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.